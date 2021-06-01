CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 1st, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Bay Leaf Blasters in the sixth match of the Spice Isle T10.

The Cinnamon Pacers had a woeful start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign, losing to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. They will be eager to get off the mark in the Spice Isle T10.

The Bay Leaf Blasters also suffered a defeat in their first Spice Isle T10 game, losing to the Ginger Generals by 16 runs. They, too, will be keen to open their account in the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 6th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 1st June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium favors batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the first few Spice Isle T10 matches. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs BLB)

CP vs BLB Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Smith, A Athanaze, L Chichester, D Smith, H Campbell, M Baptiste, M Narine, A Ramnauth, K Charles, R Rogers, L Lewis

Captain: A Athanaze. Vice-captain: M Baptiste

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, J Hazzard, A Athanaze, L Chichester, D Smith, H Campbell, M Baptiste, M Narine, A Ramnauth, K Charles, R Rogers

Captain: D Smith. Vice-captain: A Ramnauth