CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 6th, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Bay Leaf Blasters in the 20th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Sunday.

Cinnamon Pacers’ three-match winning streak in the Spice Isle T10 came to an end at the hands of the Clove Challengers in their last game. The table-toppers were defeated by 21 runs in a rain-interrupted match via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have won just two of their five games and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They will head into Sunday's game on the back of a 43-run loss to the Nutmeg Warriors.

Squads to choose from:

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 20th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 6th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, with teams crossing the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10 with considerable ease. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs to restrict the flow of runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs BLB)

CP vs BLB Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Smith, A Athanaze, D Smith, H Campbell, C Charles, K Peters, M Narine, M Baptiste, R Rogers, A Dubissette, J St. Paul

Captain: A Athanaze. Vice-captain: K Peters

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, A Athanaze, D Smith, H Campbell, K Peters, M Narine, M Baptiste, R Rogers, A Dubissette, J St. Paul, K Charles

Captain: M Narine. Vice-captain: D Smith

