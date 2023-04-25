CP vs CC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Spice Isle T10 match - April 25th, 2023

The Cinnamon Pacers (CP) and Clove Challengers (CC) are all set to lock horns in the first match of the Spice Isle T10 on Tuesday, April 25. The CP vs CC match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Cinnamon Pacers had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished fifth in the points table with four points, winning two of their eight matches. The team will be looking to put on a better showing this year.

The Clove Challengers too had a horrible outing in the tournament last year as they finished bottom of the points table with just two points, winning only one of their eight games. The team will be looking to get off to a winning start this year.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for CP vs CC. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Jerlani Robinson (CC) - 8 Credits

Jerlani Robinson is a talented cricketer and should be picked for your CP vs CC Dream11 team. The right-handed batter scored 152 runs from 10 games at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 142.06 in the last edition of the tournament.

If he gets going, he has the ability to smack bowlers all over the park and play a match-winning knock for his team in the upcoming game.

#2 Haston Jackson (CP) - 7 Credits

Haston Jackson knows how to vary his line and length in different phases of the game. He ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament last year, taking 12 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of 6.55.

His wicket-taking ability can fetch a lot of fantasy points, and at 7 credits, he is a steal pick for the CP vs CC match.

#1 Micah Narine (CC) - 9 Credits

Micah Narine is a multi-utility all-rounder who can fetch a lot of fantasy points with both bat and ball. He was the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament last year, having picked up 12 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of just under 8.

If needed, he can score some crucial runs lower down the order as well. So, you should definitely pick him for your CP vs CC Dream11 fantasy team.

