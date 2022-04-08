CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 has Clove Challengers (CC) taking on the Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the National Cricket Ground in Grenada on Friday.

Neither the Pacers nor Challengers have been great this season. While the Pacers have given a decent account of themselves in both their games, the Challengers haven't been in the best of form despite having personnel capable of excelling in this format. Despite their lack of form, the Challengers will start as the favorites. But against a well-balanced Pacers side, they will need to be at their best. With two points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Grenada.

CP vs CC Probable Playing 11 Today

CC XI

Teddy Bishop, Darron Nedd, Rickie Alexander (wk), Ronald Ettienne (c), Kevin Francis, Imran Joseph, Dannis Narayan, Kesrick Williams, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas and Cyprian Forsyth.

CP XI

Chard Charles, Desron Maloney, Sheon Andrew, Tade Carmichael, Micah Narine (c), Javed Hazzard (wk), Deron Hypolite, Jamie Buddy, Junior Cyrus, Deshonte Thomas and Jonathon Taylor.

Match Details

CP vs CC, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the National Stadium in Grenada is slightly on the slower side. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. There should be some swing available for the pacers, who will ideally revert to a change of pace and hit hard lengths. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CP vs CC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rickie Alexander: Although Rickie Alexander has shown promise with the bat for the Clove Challengers, he is due for a big one in the competition. A good player of pace, Alexander has the ability to score quick runs in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Desron Maloney: Desron Maloney had a fine outing against the Bay Leaf Blasters, scoring a quick-fire 41. Maloney has some experience to fall back on in this format and given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your CP vs CC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Micah Narine: Micah Narine has blown hot and cold in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022, but has shown moments of brilliance with the ball. Like Maloney, Narine also has some experience under his belt. With the Pacers captain likely to bat higher up the order as well, he is a good addition to your CP vs CC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kesrick Williams: Despite Kesrick Williams being one of the best bowlers in the competition, he has failed to get going in his first Spice Isle T10 League campaign. Williams' variations and death-bowling skills are bound to have a say today and should earn him a spot in your CP vs CC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CP vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Kesrick Williams (CC)

Kevin Francis (CC)

Desron Maloney (CP)

Important stats for CP vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Desron Maloney - 16(17) in the previous game vs Ginger Generals

Darron Nedd - 41(24) in the previous game vs Saffron Strikers

Kesrick Williams - 0/11 and 0/12 in Spice Isle T10 2022

CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

CP vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alexander, D Maloney, A Sheon, T Bishop, M Narine, C Charles, R Ettienne, K Williams, D Nedd, I Joseph and J Taylor.

Captain: D Maloney. Vice-captain: R Ettienne.

CP vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hazzard, D Maloney, J Henry, T Bishop, M Narine, C Charles, R Ettienne, K Williams, D Nedd, I Joseph and J Taylor.

Captain: R Ettienne. Vice-captain: C Charles.

Edited by Samya Majumdar