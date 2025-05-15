CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Cinnamon Pacers (CP) squaring off against Clove Challengers (CC) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Cinnamon Pacers have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Saffron Strikers by 7 wickets. Clove Challengers, too, have one victory in two games. They won their last match of the tournament against Bay Leaf Blasters by 7 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 7 matches. Cinnamon Pacers have won 4 matches while Clove Challengers have won 3 matches.

CP vs CC Match Details

The 8th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 16 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CP vs CC, 8th Match

Date and Time: 16th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played at this venue was between Nutmeg Warriors and Ginger Generals, where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

CP vs CC Form Guide

CP - L W

CC - W L

CP vs CC Probable Playing XI

CP Playing XI

No injury updates

N St. Hillaire, A Bishop, S Regis, D Williams (wk), A Hooper, K Murray, R John, J Noel, R Murray, C Duncan, J Francis

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, A Dubissette, K Murray, R Nicklaus, H Jackson

Ad

CP vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Williams

D Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has scored 30 runs in the last two matches. J Hazzard is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Nedd

D Nedd and N St. Hillaire are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. D Nedd is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 54 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. R Cato is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

R John

H Jackson and R John are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R John will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has contributed 11 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. K Murray is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Dubissette

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Francis and A Dubissette. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Dubissette will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scalped 4 wickets in the last two matches. A Hooper is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CP vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Nedd

D Nedd is one of the most crucial picks from Clove Challengers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has hit 54 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

A Dubissette

A Dubissette is another crucial pick from the Clove Challengers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has picked up 4 wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CP vs CC, 8th Match

H Jackson

D Nedd

N St. Hillaire

A Dubissette

J Francis

Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Ad

Batters: S Regis, N St. Hillaire, R Cato, D Nedd

All-rounders: K Murray, H Jackson, R John

Bowlers: J Francis, A Dubissette, A Hooper

Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Ad

Batters: N St. Hillaire, R Cato, D Nedd

All-rounders: H Jackson, R John

Bowlers: J Francis, A Dubissette, A Hooper, R Nicklaus, R Murray

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️