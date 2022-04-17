CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 2022 Playoff 1

Cinnamon Pacers (CP) will take on Clove Challengers (CC) in the first playoff game of the Spice Isle T10 2022 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Sunday.

The two teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Pacers are fifth in the standings and have had just two wins from eight games. Meanwhile, the Challengers are reeling at the bottom of the standings and have just one win.

CP vs CC Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Alick Athanaze, Andrew Sheon, Javed Hazzard, Desron Maloney, Micah Narine, Deron Hypolite, Junior Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Embleton, Deshonte Thomas.

Clove Challengers

Rickie Alexander, Teddy Bishop, Darron Nedd, Ronald Ettienne, Imran Joseph, Kevin Francis, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Casimir Thomas, Kelton Cadoo, Jeron Noel.

Match Details

Match: CP vs CC.

Date & Time: April 17, 2022; 9:15 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, has been an excellent one to bat on, and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected in this game, as another batting beauty is likely to be in store.

Today’s CP vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Hazzard has been very good behind the stumps and has been chipping in with handy runs too.

Batters

Alick Athanaze has got 117 runs and taken three wickets in six games.

All-rounders

Ronald Ettienne is in top form with both bat and ball, scoring 137 runs and picking up seven wickets.

Bowlers

Darron Nedd may have returned only four scalps, but he has smashed 238 runs at a strike rate of 176.30.

Five best players to pick in CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team

Darron Nedd (CC): 522 points

Ronald Ettienne (CC): 483 points

Micah Narine (CP): 387 points

Imran Joseph (CC): 327 points

Alick Athanaze (CP): 324 points.

Key stats for CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team

Darron Nedd: 238 runs & 4 wickets

Ronald Ettienne: 137 runs & 7 wickets

Micah Narine: 9 wickets

Alick Athanaze: 117 runs & 3 wickets.

CP vs CC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers - Spice Isle T10 2022 Playoff 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Casimir Thomas, Teddy Bishop, Micah Narine, Deron Hypolite, Ronald Ettienne, Jamie Buddy, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd.

Captain: Darron Nedd. Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze.

Dream11 Team for Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers - Spice Isle T10 2022 Playoff 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Rickie Alexander, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Casimir Thomas, Micah Narine, Ronald Ettienne, Jonathan Taylor, Jamie Buddy, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd.

Captain: Ronald Ettienne. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

