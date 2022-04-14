CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see Ginger Generals (GG) lock horns with the Ginger Generals (GG) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Ginger Generals have been impressive in the Spice Isle T10 League with four wins in six games. The likes of Kimani Melius and Roland Cato have been decent with the bat and will be keen to guide the Generals to another win. However, they face a wounded Cinnamon Pacers side who are rooted to the bottom of the points table. However, they have a balanced roster capable of springing a surprise against the Generals, paving the way for a cracking contest in Grenada.

CP vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

CP XI

Alick Athanaze, Tade Carmichael, Javed Hazzard (wk), Sheon Andrew, Desron Maloney, Micah Narine (c), Jonathon Taylor, Jamie Buddy, Deron Hypolite, Chard Charles and Bijan Embleton.

GG XI

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, George Keone, Sam Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters, Lindon Mason, Charles Reynold and Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

CP vs GG, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 14th April 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada has been on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the first couple of overs, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a more prominent role given the turn on offer. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 80-90 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CP vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Hazzard: Javed Hazzard has blown hot and cold in the tournament. Expected to bat in the top order, Hazzard is capable of scoring quick runs and holding his own against spin, making him a good addition to your CP vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kimani Melius: Former U-19 star Kimani Melius is due for a big knock in the Spice Isle T10 League. Melius, who has shown glimpses of his explosive batting ability, is likely to bat at the top of the order and can also chip in with the ball if needed. With Melius' ability and form holding him in good stead, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Micah Narine: Micah Narine has been the Pacers' best player by some distance, impressing with both the bat and ball. Although he didn't have the best of outings against the Bay Leaf Blasters, Narine's all-round ability makes him a must-have in your CP vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Charles Reynold: Charles Reynold, who is one of the better bowlers in the competition, has also chipped in with valuable runs. With the conditions also suiting his skill-set, he could be backed to put in a good performance in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in CP vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Charles Reynold (GG)

Micah Narine (GG)

Alick Athanaze (CP)

Important stats for CP vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Javed Hazzard - 90 runs in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 18.00

Johann Jeremiah - 193 runs in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 38.60

Micah Narine - 8 wickets in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 10.62

CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hazzard, A Athanaze, K Melius, R Cato, D Maloney, M Narine, C Reynold, J Jeremiah, E Larry, K Peters and J Taylor.

Captain: K Melius. Vice-captain: M Narine.

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Spice Isle T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hazzard, A Athanaze, K Melius, R Cato, M Donald Daniel, M Narine, C Reynold, J Buddy, E Larry, K Peters and J Taylor.

Captain: M Narine. Vice-captain: C Reynold.

Edited by Samya Majumdar