CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 4

Cinnamon Pacers (CP) will take on Ginger Generals (GG) in the fourth match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

Cinnamon Pacers qualified last year and advanced to the final, where they were defeated by the Nutmeg Warriors. Their league stage was also successful as they finished second with six wins out of 10 matches. The Pacers have a good mix of experienced and young players in their squad and would like to win the trophy this time.

Meanwhile, Ginger Generals also performed well in the previous season, qualifying with four wins in 10 games. However, after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat by Cinnamon Pacers in the semi-finals, their focus will be on making amends by avenging the previous defeat.

CP vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

CP XI

Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Andrew Sheon, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, Junior Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Embleton, Deshhone Thomas.

GG XI

Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato (c), George Keone, Lindon Mason, Kimani Melius, MC Donald, Charles Reynold, Kimo Peters, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Gilon Tyson.

Match Details

CP vs GG, Match 4, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 07 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St. George's Stadium has been balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. With the target in mind, chasing should be the preferred option.

Today’s CP vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: He struggled to score runs in the Vincy T10, managing only 15 in two games, and was thus dropped. He has a chance to make a strong comeback in this match.

Batters

Alick Athanaze: Athanaze had a fantastic last tournament, finishing as the tournament's leading run scorer with 237 runs at an average of 33.86 in eight matches for DVE. He is expected to keep up his hitting form for CP as well.

All-rounders

Micah Narine: Micah is a quality all-rounder, contributing with both the bat and the ball. He has taken nine wickets and scored 145 runs at an average of 20.71 in 11 T10 games. He could be a good addition to your CP vs GG Dream11 fantasy team due to his experience.

Bowlers

Redhead Nicklaus: Nicklaus is an experienced bowler with 11 wickets in 11 T10 games at an average of 16.36. He's a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in CP vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Desron Maloney (CP)

Roland Cato (GG)

Junior Cyrus (CP)

Charles Reynold (GG)

Jamie Buddy (CP)

Important Stats for CP vs GG Dream11 prediction team

George Keone: 141 runs in 11 T10 matches; batting average: 20.14

Chard Charles: 13 runs and eight wickets in 11 T10 matches; bowling average: 21.05

MC Donald: 140 runs and 10 wickets in 11 T10 matches; batting average: 20.00

CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today

CP vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Roland Cato, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, MC Donald, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Gilon Tyson, Bijan Embleton

Captain: MC Donald Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

CP vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Roland Cato, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, MC Donald, Charles Reynold, Jamie Buddy, Bijan Embleton, Redhead Nicklaus

Captain: Alick Athanaze Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee