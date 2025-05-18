CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Cinnamon Pacers (CP) squaring off against Ginger Generals (GG) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Cinnamon Pacers have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Bay Leaf Blasters by 7 wickets. Ginger Generals, too, have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Bay Leaf Blasters by 64 runs.
These two teams have played a total of 11 matches. Ginger Generals have won 3 matches while Cinnamon Pacers have won 8 matches.
CP vs GG Match Details
The 14th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 18 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CP vs GG, 14th Match
Date and Time: May 18, 2025, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada
Pitch Report
The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
CP vs GG Form Guide
CP - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
GG - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
CP vs GG Probable Playing XI
CP Playing XI
No injury updates
N St. Hillaire, A Bishop, S Regis, D Williams (wk), A Hooper, K Murray, R John, J Noel, R Murray, C Duncan, J Francis
GG Playing XI
No injury updates
J Jeremiah, J Gilkes, J Jeremiah, J Eugene, M Anil (wk), K Stewart, R Williams, D George, J Taylor, C Bartholomew
CP vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
D Williams
D Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 105 runs in the last four matches. M Anil is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N St. Hillaire
N St. Hillaire and Johann Jeremiah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N St. Hillaire is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 142 runs in the last four matches. S Regis is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
J Eugene
J Eugene and A Hooper are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Eugene will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 87 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. R John is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
D George
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D George and K Murray. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D George will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scalped 5 wickets in the last four matches. J Francis is another good bowler for today's match.
CP vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices
J Eugene
J Eugene is one of the most crucial picks from Ginger Generals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 87 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.
A Hooper
A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Cinnamon Pacers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has made 57 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for CP vs GG, 14th Match
J Eugene
A Hooper
N St. Hillaire
D Williams
D George
Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Anil, D Williams
Batters: N St. Hillaire
All-rounders: J Eugene, R John, A Hooper
Bowlers: R Williams, K Murray, J Francis, D George, J Taylor
Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: D Williams
Batters: N St. Hillaire
All-rounders: J Eugene, R John, A Hooper, C Duncan
Bowlers: R Williams, K Murray, J Francis, D George, J Noel
