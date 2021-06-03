CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 03, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals will lock horns in the 10th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Cinnamon Pacers will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against table-toppers Saffron Strikers by 10 runs. They are currently third in the standings, having won two out of their three Spice Isle T10 matches.

The Ginger Generals, on the other hand, defeated the Nutmeg Warriors by 14 runs in their last match. They have also won two out of their three matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Spice Isle T10 points table.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (WK), Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine (C), Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Matthew Anil (WK), McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Josh Edmund, Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Matthew Anil (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Match 10

Date & Time: 3rd June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of Spice Isle T10 matches. The bowlers have found it difficult to control the leakage of runs, with the average first innings score at the venue being 102 runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs GG)

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, George Keone, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, McDonald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, George Keone, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Reuel Williams, Javel St. Paul, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus.

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Matthew Anil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar