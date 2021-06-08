CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 08, 2021

Cinnamon Pacers will be up against Ginger Generals in the 27th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

The Cinnamon Pacers have won four out of their eight matches and are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 points table. They lost to the Saffron Strikers by just three runs in their last outing and will be keen to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have also won four of their eight matches. But they find themselves in second spot, owing to having a better net run rate in the Spice Isle T10. They will head into Tuesday's contest on the back of a nine-wicket win over the Nutmeg Warriors.

The reverse fixture saw Ginger Generals succumb to the Cinnamon Pacers by seven wickets.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Micah Narine (C), Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javed Hazzard (WK), Kyron Andrew, Levanghn Lewis, Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Matthew Anil, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Roland Cato (C), Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Andrew Sheon and Narayan Sunil.

Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Nicoby John, Levanghn Lewis, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Match 27, Spice Isle T10

Date & Time: 8th June 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of Spice Isle T10 matches. The team winning the toss should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs GG)

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, Benjamin Wavel, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, McDonald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon.

Captain: McDonald Daniel. Vice-captain: Roland Cato.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, McDonald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Javel St. Paul, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus.

Captain: McDonald Daniel. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar