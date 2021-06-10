CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 10, 2021

Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with Ginger Generals in the second semi-final of Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

Cinnamon Pacers will come into this match high on confidence after winning their last match Clove Challengers by 21 runs. They have won six out of their ten league stage matches and finished second in the Spice Isle T10 standings.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won four out of the ten matches and thereby finished the league stage at the third spot in the points table. They fell short of 19 runs in their last match against Saffron Strikers.

With a ticket to the finals hanging in the balance, an enticing cricketing action awaits at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Micah Narine (C), Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund (WK), Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Wavel Benjamin (WK), Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (C), Sheon Andrew and Sunil Narayan.

Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Kyron Andrew, Josh Edmund (WK), Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard, Nicoby John, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Sheon Andrew, Wavel Benjamin (WK), Reynold Charles, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Keone George, Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead.

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Semi-Final 2, Spice Isle T10

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the National Cricket Stadium is overall a good batting wicket. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second half. Hence, teams winning the toss should bat first and put up a big total on the boards.

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Anil Matthew, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keone George, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Daniel McDonald, Javel St. Paul, Nicklaus Redhead, Nelon Pascal.

Captain: Daniel McDonald. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Kyron Andrew, Wavel Benjamin, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Daniel McDonald, Reuel Williams, Javel St. Paul, Nelon Pascal.

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Roland Cato.

Edited by Samya Majumdar