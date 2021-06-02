CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 2nd, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Saffron Strikers in the eighth match of the Spice Isle T10 on Wednesday.

The Cinnamon Pacers had a woeful start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign, losing to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. However, they bounced back strongly, beating the Bay Leaf Blasters by seven wickets in their second game.

The Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are undefeated in the Spice Isle T10 so far. They defeated the Clove Challengers by nine wickets in their season opener before beating the Nutmeg Warriors by 25 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 8th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 2nd June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium favors batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs, restricting the flow of runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs SS

CP vs SS Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, A Athanaze, H Campbell, N S Hillaire, K Charles, R John, K Peters, L Williams, J Olive, A Beggs, R Williams

Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: A Athanaze

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, A Athanaze, H Campbell, N S Hillaire, A Moses, K Charles, R John, K Peters, L Williams, J Olive, R Williams

Captain: R John. Vice-captain: H Campbell