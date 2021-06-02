CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 2nd, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Saffron Strikers in the eighth match of the Spice Isle T10 on Wednesday.
The Cinnamon Pacers had a woeful start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign, losing to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. However, they bounced back strongly, beating the Bay Leaf Blasters by seven wickets in their second game.
The Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are undefeated in the Spice Isle T10 so far. They defeated the Clove Challengers by nine wickets in their season opener before beating the Nutmeg Warriors by 25 runs.
Squads to choose from:
Cinnamon Pacers
Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams
Saffron Strikers
Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.
Predicted Playing XIs
Cinnamon Pacers
Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams
Saffron Strikers
Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.
Match Details
Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 8th Match
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Date and Time: 2nd June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the National Cricket Stadium favors batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs, restricting the flow of runs.
Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs SS
Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, A Athanaze, H Campbell, N S Hillaire, K Charles, R John, K Peters, L Williams, J Olive, A Beggs, R Williams
Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: A Athanaze
Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, A Athanaze, H Campbell, N S Hillaire, A Moses, K Charles, R John, K Peters, L Williams, J Olive, R Williams
Captain: R John. Vice-captain: H Campbell