CRC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 22nd, 2021

Cricketer CC will take on Bangladesh Austria in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Thursday.

Cricketer CC have played two games in the ECS T10 Vienna so far. They lost their season opener before winning their second match against Vienna Danube by six wickets. They are the favorites to win Thursday's contest.

Bangladesh Austria, on the other hand, have played four matches in the ECS T10 Vienna so far, winning one and losing twice, while one fixture was abandoned. They lost to Vienna CC by 64 runs in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdulwaseed Basit and Abas Sediqi.

Bangladesh Austria

Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Usman Afridi.

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Kazi Shafayet, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Bangladesh Austria, 15th Match

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs BAA)

CRC vs BAA Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Zalmai, I Hossain, Z Shahid, A Kalam, H Ashfaq, J Sadran, M Zalmai, R Islam, B Khan, G Singh, T Asif

Captain: H Ashfaq. Vice-captain: I Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Zalmai, I Hossain, Z Shahid, A Kalam, U Gol, H Ashfaq, M Zalmai, R Islam, B Khan, G Singh, T Asif

Captain: G Singh. Vice-captain: B Zalmai