CRC vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna - April 20, 2021

In the sixth match of the ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Cricketer CC will take on Pakistan CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Cricketer CC are coming into this tournament after suffering a dramatic final defeat against Vienna Afghan in the ECN Austrian T10 competition last summer. Cricketer CC are one of the most successful sides going into this competition with some experienced players in their line-up.

Captain Bilal Zamai is one of the players to watch out for as he can be a valuable batsman and bowler. He top scored for Pakistan CC in ECS Vienna last year as a guest player with 338 runs in 10 innings. Shadnan Khan is another experienced all-rounder who is coming from the Brescia CC side to play for the Cricketer CC.

Pakistan CC, Austria's most successful side, will be raring to go when they take on Cricketer CC. They lifted the ECS Vienna title last year and will be aiming to continue their winning run this year as well. Spinner Sikander Hayat, who picked up 11 wickets last season, will be their key bowler.

Squads to choose from

Cricketer CC

Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Probable Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (c, wk), Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai, Usman Gol, Dost Mohamad, Baseer Khan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Sahel Ahmadzai, Khan Agha Hamdard, Jaweed Sadran

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif (c, wk), Naveed Hassan, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwarl, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Shahid Khalil, Adal Afzal, Sikandar lqbal, Naeem Kamran

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC, Match 6

Date and Time: April 20, 2.00 PM

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground has assisted both batsmen and bowlers on Day 1 of the tournament, with 80-90 being the average first-innings score. It would be interesting to see how the batters perform on the wicket on Day 2.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs PKC)

CRC vs PKC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Bilal Zalmai, Umair Tariq, Dost Mohamad, Usman Gol, Naveed Hassan, Khan Agha Hamdard, Shadnan Khan, Adal Afzal, Jaweed Sadran, Sikander Hayat

Captain: Naveed Hassan, Vice-captain: Khan Agha Hamdard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Zalmai, Arsalan Arif, Umair Tariq, Dost Mohamad, Shahid Khalil, Naveed Hassan, Khan Agha Hamdard, Shadnan Khan, Adal Afzal, Sikander Hayat, Sikandar lqbal

Captain: Shadnan Khan, Vice-captain: Sikandar lqbal