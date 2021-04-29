CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 30th, 2021

Cricketer CC will take on Vienna CC in the 42nd match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Friday.

Cricketer CC, who are on a three-match winning streak, will head into the ECS T10 Vienna fixture on the back of a 21-run win over Vienna Danube.

Vienna CC, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh Austria by 10 runs in their last ECS T10 Vienna game to extend their winning run to two games.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Cricketer CC defeated Vienna CC by four wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdulwaseed Basit and Abas Sediqi.

Vienna CC

Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Navin Wijesekera, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Saurabh Luthra, Rayhaan Ahamed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Ally Deny, Satyam Subhash, Sam Williams, Dav Eckstein, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Marco Celeghin

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Usman Afridi.

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris (C & WK), Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Navin Wijesekera, Lakmal Kasthuri, Satyam Subhash, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Richard Asher.

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Vienna CC, 42nd Match

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 30th April, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs VCC)

CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team Predictions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Ahmadzari, D Eckstein, S Subhash, U Gol, A Akbarjan, M Simpson Parker, B Khan, B Zalmai, A Basit, J Arukkutty, K Hamdard

Captain: A Akbarjan. Vice-captain: M Simpson Parker

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Ahmadzari, D Eckstein, S Subhash, U Gol, A Akbarjan, M Simpson Parker, B Zalmai, A Basit, J Arukkutty, K Hamdard, S Luthra

Captain: B Zalmai. Vice-captain: D Eckstein