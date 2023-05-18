CRC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 52

The 52nd match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Cricketer CC (CRC) square off against the Vienna Eagles (VEA) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CRC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Cricketer CC have played nine matches in the tournament and have managed to win five of them. They are currently fourth in the points table and will be looking to climb up in the points table with a win in this match.

The Vienna Eagles, on the other hand, have played eight matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them while losing the other four. They are sixth in the standings and are desperately looking for a win in this match in order to improve their position in the points table.

CRC vs VEA Match Details

The 52nd game of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 18 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CRC vs VEA, Match 52, ECS Austria T10

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, Monday; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

CRC vs VEA Probable Playing XIs

CRC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CRC Probable Playing XI

B Ahmad, J Afghan, M Naiz, B Zammai-I, J Sadran, B Khan, N Mirakhel, W Zalmai, M Alikhel, K Hamdard, and S Messalhn.

VEA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VEA Probable Playing XI

K Jha, M Hussain, K Singh, Y Abbas, G Singh, N Hussain, S Sharma, K Syed, S Bharti, D Surkhi, and S Memane.

CRC vs VEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Jha

K Jha has been in excellent form with the bat in this tournament. He has been very consistent and that makes him a great pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

K Singh

K Singh has been in brilliant batting form throughout the tournament. He has also contributed with the ball in some of the matches. Singh will be the best pick from the batters section for the match.

All-rounder

B Zalmai

B Zalmai has been performing with both the bat and the ball for his team in this tournament. He has picked up valuable wickets and scored important runs making him one of the best picks for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler

W Zalmai

W Zalmai has been in good wicket-taking form in this tournament. He has picked up wickets at important stages in the game and will be the best bowler pick for the match.

CRC vs VEA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Singh

K Singh has been in excellent batting form this tournament. He has been impeccably consistent and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Zalmai

B Zalmai has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. His all-round consistency in the tournament makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CRC vs VEA, Match 30

K Jha

K Singh

B Zalmai-I

J Sadran

W Zalmai

CRC vs VEA Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground will be good for the bowlers. New ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CRC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, Match 52, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: K Jha, B Ahmad

Batters: K Singh, S Messalhn, J Afghan

All-rounders: J Sadran, B Zalmai-I, N Hussain

Bowlers: W Zalmai, K Syed, S Bharti

CRC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, Match 52, Grand League Team

