CRC vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 26th, 2021

Match 25 of the ECS T10 Vienna will see Vienna Afghan take on Cricketer CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday.

Despite boasting new additions in the form of Bilal Zalmi and Abdullah Akbarjan, Cricketer CC are rooted to the bottom of the ECS T10 Vienna table. With just one win in five games, time is running out for Cricketer CC, for whom each fixture is a must-win from here on. They will need the likes of Baseer Khan and star all-rounder Bilal Zalmi to come up with a better performance.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, have been on fire with four wins in five games. They will head into Monday's fixture on the back of a win over Salzburg. With Saqid Mohamad scoring runs for fun at the top of the order, Vienna Afghan are among the favorites to win the ECS T10 Vienna title.

Squads to choose from

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai, Abdulwaseed Basit, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Sahel Ahmadzai, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Dost Mohamad

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai, Ishaq Safi

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Vienna Afghan, Match 25, ECS T10 Vienna

Date & Time: April 26th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Seebarn, with scores in excess of 100 being scored at an alarming rate here. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, which might entice the batters to take them on in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs VIA)

CRC vs VIA Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Zalmai, S Mohamad, Q Utmanzai, A Ahmadzai, U Gol, N Ahmadzai, J Sadran, M Shenwari, B Khan, I Deedar and A Basit

Captain: B Khan. Vice-Captain: B Zalmai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Zalmai, R Shigiwai, Q Utmanzai, A Ahmadzai, U Gol, N Ahmadzai, J Sadran, K Hamdard, B Khan, I Deedar and A Basit

Captain: B Khan. Vice-Captain: J Sadran