CRC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 20, 2021

Cricketer CC will be up against Vienna Danube in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Cricketer CC will be kicking off their ECS T10 Vienna campaign earlier in the day against Pakistan CC. As it will be their second match on Tuesday, Cricketer CC will be well aware of the conditions.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, got off to a decent start in the ECS T10 Vienna. While they won their first match against Vienna CC by seven wickets, their second match against Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain.

Squads to choose from

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdulwaseed Basit and Abas Sediqi.

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel and Samali Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Usman Afridi.

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar (C), Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Adel Sherifullah, Shaukat Saied, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman, Samali Shinwari.

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, Match 8

Date & Time: 20th April 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground greatly favored the bowlers on the opening day of ECS T10 Vienna, with the batsmen struggling to clear the boundaries. As the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs VID)

CRC vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Zalmai, Klair Kailash, Shaukat Saied, Adel Sherifullah, Shadnan Khan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Khyber Malyar, Mohammad Safi, Ahmed Zadran, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan.

Captain: Bilal Zalmai. Vice-captain: Khyber Malyar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Zalmai, Klair Kailash, Adel Sherifullah, Shaukat Saied, Shadnan Khan, Mohammad Safi, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Khyber Malyar, Jaweed Sadran, Ahmed Zadran, Baseer Khan.

Captain: Khyber Malyar. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai.