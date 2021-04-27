CRC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 28th, 2021

Match 34 of the ECS T10 Vienna will see Cricketer CC take on the Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both Cricketer CC and Vienna Danube have been underwhelming in the ECS T10 Vienna. Despite all their batting might and experience, Cricketer CC will be the more disappointed of the two. With only one win in eight games at the time of writing, Cricketer CC are rooted to the bottom of the ECS T10 Vienna points table. They will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon with the likes of Bilal Zalmi and Baseer Khan being crucial to their fortunes.

However, they will come against a competent Vienna Danube side who have two wins in six completed games so far. While Kailash Klair and co. have impressed in patches, Vienna Danube haven't fired consistently in the ECS T10 Vienna. Although Vienna Danube may hold the advantage ahead of the fixture, Cricketer CC have a good blend of youth and experience, paving the way for a cracking game of cricket at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar (c), Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman, Aziz Khatak, Obaidullah Omari, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai, Abdulwaseed Basit, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Sahel Ahmadzai, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Dost Mohamad

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar, Klair Kailash, Obaidullah Omari, Aziz Khatak, Mohammad Safi, Shaukat Saied, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Zaid Miralikheil and Abdul Rahman

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, Match 34, ECS T10 Vienna

Date & Time: April 27th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons, with scores of over 100 being scored pretty consistently at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Although the pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. They will target the square boundaries, especially against the spinners, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with conditions not expected to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs VID)

CRC vs VID Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Ahmadzari, A Khatak, K Kailash, U Gol, B Zalmai, K Malyar, J Sadran, O Omari, B Khan, A Basit and S Habibullah

Captain: B Zalmai. Vice-captain: K Malyar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Miralikheil, A Khatak, K Kailash, U Gol, B Zalmai, K Malyar, J Sadran, M Zalmai, B Khan, A Basit and S Habibullah

Captain: K Malyar. Vice-captain: B Khan