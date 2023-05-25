CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Nature Isle T10 match – May 26, 2023

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) will lock horns with Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. This will be the second game of the 2023 Nature Isle T10 edition, which will kick off on May 26 at 12:00 AM IST.

Both teams will be playing their first game in this year’s T10 tournament and would be raring to have a go at each other.

The last time when the two teams clashed, Barana Aute Warriors emerged victorious in a low-scoring thriller, beating Champagne Reef Divers by four runs.

As we lead into this fixture, we present you the top three players whom you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Leniko Boucher (CRD) - 8.5 credits

Leniko Boucher has a fair amount of T10 experience under his belt. Leniko has piled up 491 runs in 20 T10 innings at a stunning strike rate of 193.3. He has the best score of 66 to his name along with 28 fours and 42 sixes.

With a credible amount of experience under his belt, Leniko is one of the top candidates that you should consider for your CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Johnnel Eugene (BAW) - 9 credits

Eugene has a phenomenal T10 record and owns this format with his bat. In just six T10 innings, Eugene averages 41 and has a colossal strike rate of over 175. He can certainly hit the ball a long way and has clobbered 13 fours and 10 sixes in his very brief T10 career.

Considering his explosive power-hitting capabilities, he is one of the top contenders for your CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Jervin Gian Benjamin (BAW) - 9 credits

The 28-year-old Dominican wicketkeeper-batter is a very explosive striker of the cricket ball. His strike rate in T10 cricket is at an astronomical high of 196.9 with five half-century scores to his name. Besides, he has smashed a total of 74 fours and 51 sixes in his entire T10 career.

Benjamin definitely should be your go-to man to feature in your CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction match as your captain or vice-captain.

