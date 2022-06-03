CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 29

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) will lock horns with the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) in the 29th match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday.

Champagne Reef Divers are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, having won only one out of their nine games. They suffered a 29-run defeat at the hands of the Sari Sari Sunrisers in their last match. The Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, are second in the standings, winning six out of their nine fixtures. They defeated the Titou Indian River Rowers by six wickets in their last match.

CRD vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

CRD XI

Adrein Matthew (WK), Joshua Sylvester, Jahseon Alexander, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Donald Clarke, Micah Joseph (C), Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy, Esmael Lendor.

BAW XI

Jervin Gian Benjamin (C & WK), Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Shamoy Williams, Kishawn Viville, Merwin Matthew, Derry Auguiste, Jeremy Isaac, Fabien Benjamin, Dylan Joseph, Morrel Burton.

Match Details

CRD vs BAW, Nature Isle T10, Match 29

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau.

Pitch Report

The surface at Windsor Park is a balanced one. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 74 runs.

Today’s CRD vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jervin Gian Benjamin: Benjamin can help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He is the Warriors' leading run-scorer with 314 runs in nine matches.

Batters

Kurtney Anselm: Anselm has scored 136 runs and scalped six wickets in nine games.

Jedd Joseph: Joseph has smashed 150 runs at a strike rate of 138.89 in seven matches in addition to picking up three wickets.

All-rounders

Micah Joseph: Joseph is the Divers' leading run-scorer in the Nature Isle T10 with163 runs. He has also picked up four wickets in nine matches.

Mervin Matthew: Matthew has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.19 in nine matches and scored 126 runs. He could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: Joseph has scalped seven wickets in addition to scoring 37 runs in nine games.

Kharmal Hamilton: Hamilton will lead the Divers' bowling attack on Friday, having picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Jervin Gian Benjamin (BAW) - 609 points

Mervin Matthew (BAW) - 487 points

Kurtney Anselm (BAW) - 448 points

Micah Joseph (CRD) - 426 points

Dylan Joseph (BAW) - 332 points

Important Stats for CRD vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Jervin Gian Benjamin: 314 runs in 9 matches; SR - 218.06

Mervin Matthew: 126 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 165.79 and ER - 7.19

Kurtney Anselm: 136 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 119.30 and ER - 8.22

Micah Joseph: 163 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 121.64 and ER - 6.25

Dylan Joseph: 37 runs and 7 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 102.78 and ER - 7.47

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10)

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Mervin Matthew, Jahseon Alexander, Micah Joseph, Morrel Burton, Dylan Joseph, Kharmal Hamilton.

Captain: Mervin Matthew. Vice-captain: Jervin Gian Benjamin.

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Mervin Matthew, Jahseon Alexander, Micah Joseph, Dylan Joseph, Lee Louisy, Kharmal Hamilton.

Captain: Jervin Gian Benjamin. Vice-captain: Micah Joseph.

