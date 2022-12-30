CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Champagne Reef Drivers (CRD) locking horns with the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday, December 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction.

Champagne Reef Drivers have won three of their five matches and are currently positioned second in the points table with a net run rate of +1.462. The Barana Aute Warriors also have three wins from five matches but are third owing to an inferior net run rate. The last time the two teams met, Reef Drivers won the contest by 62 runs.

CRD vs BAW Match Details, Nature Isle T10 2022

The 17th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on December 30 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CRD vs BAW, Match 17, Nature Isle T10 2022

Date and Time: 30 December 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

CRD vs BAW Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has been a sporty one. While batters have been able to score runs quickly, bowlers have also managed to pick up wickets. The last match at the venue saw 192 runs being scored in 19.3 overs, while 16 wickets also fell during the course of the game.

Last 5 Matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Average first-innings score: 99

Average second-innings score: 81

CRD vs BAW Form Guide

CRD - Won three of their last five matches

BAW - Won three of their last five matches

CRD vs BAW Probable Playing XI

CRD team/injury news

No injury updates.

CRD Playing XI

Alick Athanaze, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jahseon Alexander, Darron Nedd, Micah Joseph, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Yawani Regis, Jesse Marcellin, Sharkeem Thomas, Lee Louisy.

BAW team/injury news

No major injury updates.

BAW Playing XI

Junior Henry, Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Mervin Matthew, Johnnel Eugene, Joel Mingo, Kurtney Anselm, Gilon Tyson, Alvinison Jolly, Erwin Burton, Jelani Joseph, Fabien Benjamin (c).

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leniko Boucher ( 4 Matches, 453 Points)

Leniko Boucher is the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match. He has been in brilliant form with the bat and has also been decent behind the stumps.

Batter

Alick Athanaze (5 Matches, 325 Points)

Alick Athanaze has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Nature Isle T10 2022 and is a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Junior Henry (5 Matches, 263 Points)

Junior Henry has been consistent with both the bat and ball in the tournament. Henry's presence in the fantasy XI will guarantee some points.

Bowler

Darron Nedd (5 Matches, 355 Points)

Darron Nedd has 355 points to his name in five matches. In the last game against the same opponents, Nedd picked up four wickets while conceding just nine runs.

CRD vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Leniko Boucher

Leniko Boucher has been consistent with the bat in the tournament and he is a great choice for captain or vice-captain.

Alick Athanaze

Athanaze has been in great batting format and could be the differential pick for the game.

5 Must-Picks for CRD vs BAW, Match 17

Leniko Boucher - 453 Points in 4 Matches

Alick Athanaze - 325 Points in 5 Matches

Junior Henry - 263 Points in 5 Matches

Darron Nedd - 355 Points in 5 Matches

Johnnel Eugene - 315 Points in 5 Matches

CRD vs BAW match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batters. But bowlers who have variety in their repertoire can also be effective. So, having a good balance throughout all the categories is advisable for the CRD vs BAW game match.

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher (c), Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Johneel Eugene, Alick Athanaze (vc)

All-rounders: Mervin Matthew, Junior Henry

Bowlers: Darron Nedd, Alvinison Jolly, Lee Louisy, Jelani Joseph

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

CRD vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher (c), Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Johneel Eugene, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Junior Henry, Jahseon Alexander

Bowlers: Darron Nedd (vc), Fabien Benjamin, Lee Louisy, Jelani Joseph

