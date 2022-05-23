CRD vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 4

Champagne Reef Divers will take on Indian River Rowers in the fourth match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Monday.

Champagne Reef Divers began the campaign on a strong note with a nine-run victory over Valley Hikers in their first match. They are placed at the top of the table with two points. They will be looking to continue with the same momentum.

Indian River Rowers witnessed a similar start to the season as Champagne Reef Divers. They also started the tournament on a winning note and registered a nine-run victory over the Barana Aute Warriors in their first game.

They sit second in the points table behind Champagne Reef Divers.

CRD vs IRR Probable Playing 11 Today

CRD XI

Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, Donald Clarke, Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy.

IRR XI

Amandeep Khokhar (wk), MD Shaikat, Devender Mehla, Ullah Ahammad, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jass Singh, KC Lakshman, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Vishal Arora.

Match Details

CRD vs IRR, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: May 23, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's CRD vs IRR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Burton is a safe choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 32 runs in the opening game and will be looking for an even bigger knock here.

Batters

R James scored 34 runs in the first match of the competition and looked in extremely good touch with the bat in hand. He had a strike rate of 136 in the last clash.

All-rounders

M Joseph is expected to lead his side in both the batting and bowling departments. He scored 23 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last encounter. Joseph will be an impressive captaincy choice for your CRD vs IRR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

E Lendor will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit. Hamilton picked up two wickets in the last game and has been in wonderful form.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRD vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

E Lendor (CRD) – 92 points

K Hamilton (CRD) – 76 points

M Joseph (CRD) – 74 points

L Magloire (IRR) – 72 points

D Burton (IRR) – 70 points

Important stats for CRD vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

E Lendor: 2 wickets

K Hamilton: 2 wickets

M Joseph: 23 runs and 1 wicket

L Magloire: 2 wickets

D Burton: 32 runs

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Today

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Burton, R James, J Alexander, J Raphael, M Joseph, V Lewis, G Marcellin, E Lendor, K Hamilton, L Magloire, L Louisy

Captain: M Joseph, Vice-Captain: E Lendor

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Burton, R James, J Alexander, J Raphael, J Sylvester, M Joseph, V Lewis, E Lendor, K Hamilton, C Marcellin, L Magloire

Captain: K Hamilton, Vice-Captain: D Burton.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar