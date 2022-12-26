CRD vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 10

The Champagne Reef Divers will be up against the Sari Sari Sunrisers (CRD vs SSS) in the 10th match of the Nature Isle T10 on Tuesday, December 27. Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica will host this contest.

The Champagne Reef Divers have won one out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against the Titou Gorge Splashers comprehensively by eight wickets and will look to build on the momentum from that result.

The Sari Sari Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against the Barana Aute Warriors by eight wickets and will be keen to get their third victory in four games.

With both teams heading into this match on the back of wins, we can expect an entertaining contest on Tuesday.

CRD vs SSS Match Details

The 10th match of the Nature Isle T10 will be played on Dec. 27 at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica in West Indies. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, Nature Isle T10, Match 10.

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, Tuesday, 12:00 am IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

CRD vs SSS Pitch Report

The track at the Windsor Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, but could struggle later in the innings.

Three out of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 100.

Average second innings score: 95.

CRD vs SSS Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Champagne Reef Divers: W L L.

Sari Sari Sunrisers: W L W.

CRD vs SSS probable playing 11s for today’s match

CRD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Champagne Reef Divers heading into this match.

CRD Probable Playing 11

Oswald George, Jesse Marcellin, Micah Joseph, Sherquan Toussaint, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jedd Joseph, Yawani Regis, Lee Louisy, Jahseon Alexander, Alick Athanaze, Darron Nedd.

SSS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Sari Sari Sunrisers ahead of this crucial encounter.

SSS Probable Playing 11

Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun.

CRD vs SSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Leniko Boucher (Two matches, 117 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 205.26 and Economy Rate: 9.25)

Leniko Boucher has been superb with the bat, scoring 117 runs in two matches at a tremendous strike rate of 205.26. While he is solid behind the stumps, he can also roll his arm over and has scalped three wickets at this year's Nature Isle T10. Boucher is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter pick

Alick Athanaze (Three matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 205.88)

Alick Athanaze has scored 70 runs at a superb strike rate of 205.88 in three matches. He is likely to play a prominent role yet again for his team in this game, making him a solid pick for your CRD vs SSS Dream 11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sadrack Descartes (Three matches, 32 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 168.42 and Economy Rate: 5.17)

Sadrack Descartes is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has picked up three wickets in three matches, while also scoring 32 runs at a solid strike rate of 168.42.

Top Bowler pick

Redhead Nicklaus (Three matches, three wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

Redhead Nicklaus can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals, making him a valuable option for your CRD vs SSS fantasy team. He has picked up three wickets in three matches at a fairly decent economy rate of 8.50 at this year's Nature Isle T10.

CRD vs SSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Leniko Boucher

Leniko Boucher is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has scored 117 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches and will be keen to make an impression once again.

Sadrack Descartes

Sadrack Descartes is an excellent contender for your fantasy team's captaincy for this match. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 32 runs in three matches so far at this year's Nature Isle T10.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CRD vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Leniko Boucher: 117 runs and three wickets in two matches.

Casimir Benjamin: 97 runs in three matches.

Sadrack Descartes: 32 runs and three wickets in three matches.

Alick Athanaze: 70 runs in three matches.

Redhead Nicklaus: Three wickets in three matches.

CRD vs SSS match expert tips

Leniko Boucher could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

CRD vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin, Leniko Boucher.

Batters: Jason Paris, Kershaskie Lewis, Alick Athanaze.

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Jahseon Alexander, Shane Shillingford.

Bowlers: Abishai Etienne, Darron Nedd, Redhead Nicklaus.

CRD vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin, Leniko Boucher.

Batters: Micah Joseph, Kershaskie Lewis, Alick Athanaze.

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Jahseon Alexander, Shane Shillingford.

Bowlers: Lee Louisy, Darron Nedd, Redhead Nicklaus.

