CRD vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 21

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) will take on Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the 21st match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Roseau on Monday.

The Titou Gorge Splashers are almost assured of making the playoffs, but their eyes will be on finishing first. Meanwhile, Champagne Reef Divers have had a disappointing season, winning only one of their six games.

Although Titou Gorge Splashers' two-game winning streak ended in their previous match in which they lost to the Valley Hikers by five wickets, they will still start as the clear favorites.

CRD vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

CRD XI

Micah Joseph (c), Jervon Raphael, Esmael Lendor, Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Kharmal Hamilton, Adrien Matthew (wk), Lee Louisy, Melvin Defoe, Donald Clarke, Joshua Sylvester

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Vivian Titre, Sarwan Lockhart, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier (wk), Niall Payne, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar

Match Details

CRD vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: May 30, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Dominica Roseau looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today's CRD vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jerlani Robinson: He is known for his quick bat swings and big innings. He has been the top run-getter in the tournament thus far with 268 runs scored at an impressive average of 89.33 in six games.

Batters

Jedd Joseph: He is a reliable performer for his team. Jedd has scored 121 runs at an average of 30.25 in five games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Vivian Titre: Vivian has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 13.75 while scoring 56 runs in six games. With one wicket to go, he will have the most wickets this season.

Bowlers

John Matthew: Matthew has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking seven wickets at an average of 11.28, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He is currently ranked third on the wicket-takers chart in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRD vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Niall Payne (TGS) – 129 points

Esmael Lendor (CRD) – 140 points

Sarwan Lockhart (TGS) – 64 points

Melvin Defoe (CRD) – 63 points

Lluvio Charles (TGS) – 66 points

Key stats for CRD vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Kharmal Hamilton - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 11.66.

Jervon Raphael – 84 runs in six games; batting average: 14.00.

Micah Joseph - 109 runs and four wickets in six games; batting average: 18.16.

CRD vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10 2022)

CRD vs TGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jerlani Robinson, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Odiamar Honore, Micah Joseph, Shaheim Ceasar, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Lee Louisy, Kharmal Hamilton, John Matthew.

Captain: Jerlani Robinson, Vice-Captain: Vivian Titre

CRD vs TGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jerlani Robinson, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Odiamar Honore, Micah Joseph, Elton Mark, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Lee Louisy, Kharmal Hamilton, John Matthew.

Captain: Vivian Titre, Vice-Captain: Micah Joseph

