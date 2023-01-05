CRD vs TVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Qualifier 1

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) will take on The Valley Hikers (TVH) in Qualifier 1 of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday, January 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Champagne Reef Divers have been, by far, the best team in the tournament so far this season. They have won eight of their 10 matches and topped the table with 32 points. Reef Divers suffered their only couple of defeats in their most recent games but will be aiming to be at their best once again.

Meanwhile, The Valley Hikers finished second in the table. They won five of their 10 games while another match ended without a result. Valley Hikers defeated Reef Divers by 44 runs the last time the two sides faced each other.

CRD vs TVH Match Details, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of Nature Isle T10 will be played on January 5 at the Windsor Park in Dominica. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CRD vs TVH, Nature Isle T10, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 5th January, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CRD vs TVH Pitch Report

The track at Windsor Park is a batting paradise and batters have excelled here. The shorter boundaries make it easier and more convenient to play the big shots. Bowlers need to be mindful of their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 119.4

Average second innings score: 98.2

CRD vs TVH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Champagne Reef Divers: L-L-W-W-W

The Valley Hikers: L-W-W-L-L

CRD vs TVH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Champagne Reef Divers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Champagne Reef Divers Probable Playing 11

Alick Athanaze (c), Jedd Joseph, Jahseon Alexander, Darron Nedd, Micah Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Oswald George, Lee Louisy, Yawani Regis (wk), Leniko Boucher, Jesse Marcellin

The Valley Hikers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

The Valley Hikers Probable Playing 11

Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Gidron Pope, Delaney Alexander, Odiamar Honore, Brian Joseph, Sherlon George (wk), Jaiden Joseph, Alex Antoine, Kyron Phillip, Jamie James

CRD vs TVH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S George (10 matches, 200 runs, Strike Rate: 169.49)

S George is the best possible wicket-keeper choice for your CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second-highest scorer for his side with 200 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate close to 170.

Top Batter pick

A Athanaze (10 matches, 419 runs, Strike Rate: 234.08)

A Athanaze is the leading run-scorer of the Nature Isle T10. He has made 419 runs in 10 games at an average of 46.56 and at a strike rate of 234.08.

Top All-rounder pick

D Nedd (10 matches, 97 runs and 15 wickets)

D Nedd is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.53. Nedd has also scored 97 runs.

Top Bowler pick

J James (10 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.59)

J James has already picked up 10 wickets in 10 games. He has also been economical and has an economy rate of 7.59.

CRD vs TVH match captain and vice-captain choices

G Pope

G Pope is the second-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament. He has already struck 310 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.29. Pope also has a strike rate of over 181 and he has also taken eight wickets at an economy of 8.42. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Boucher

L Boucher is the second highest run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 307 runs in nine matches at an average of 51.17 and has a strike rate of over 200. Boucher has also taken nine wickets so far at an average of 15.33.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Boucher 307 runs and 9 wickets 857 points G Pope 310 runs and 8 wickets 835 points A Athanaze 419 runs 726 points D Nedd 97 runs and 15 wickets 713 points B Joseph 88 runs and 9 wickets 494 points

CRD vs TVH match expert tips

A Athanaze has been the best batter in the competition and has been extremely consistent. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

CRD vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S George

Batter: G Pope, A Athanaze, B Joseph, K Cabey

All-rounder: L Boucher, D Nedd, J Alexander

Bowler: J James, M Joseph, A Antoine

CRD vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S George

Batter: G Pope, A Athanaze, B Joseph

All-rounder: L Boucher, D Nedd, J Alexander, D Alexander

Bowler: J James, M Joseph, A Antoine

