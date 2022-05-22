CRD vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 1

The Champagne Reef Divers will take on the Valley Hikers in the first match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Sunday.

The Champagne Reef Divers have a very balanced squad and have a lot of experience. They have a really strong squad on paper and will be hoping to leave a mark.

Meanwhile, the Valley Hikers seem to have a weak batting department on paper and it will be interesting to see how they deal with that. This promises to be an exciting encounter.

CRD vs VH Probable Playing 11 Today

CRD XI

Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, Donald Clarke, Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy

VH XI

Clemenson Leblane, Kyle Cabey, Kyle James, Quinton Hilaire, Dartanian Lataille, John Fabien, Kevin James, Yawani Regis, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas

Match Details

CRD vs VH, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: May 22, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's CRD vs VH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Matthew is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has plenty of experience in local cricketing circles.

Batters

J Alexander is an excellent batter who will be expected to be on top of his game. He has amassed 23 runs and has taken two wickets in his last five games. He will be a solid captaincy choice for your CRD vs VH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K James is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He has scored 28 runs in his last four games.

Bowlers

D Alexander will be expected to lead the bowling arsenal for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRD vs VH Dream11 prediction team

J Alexander (CRD)

K Cabey (VH)

K James (VH)

K Hamilton (CRD)

J Fabien (VH)

Important stats for CRD vs VH Dream11 prediction team

J Alexander: 23 runs and 2 wickets in last 5 games

K Cabey: 24 runs and 2 wickets in last 5 games

K James: 28 wickets in last 4 games

CRD vs VH Dream11 Prediction Today

CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Matthew, Y Regis, J Alexander, J Sylvester, K Cabey, J Fabien, K James, N Burno, D Alexander, K Hamilton, L Louisy

Captain: J Alexander, Vice-Captain: J Fabien

CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Matthew, Y Regis, J Alexander, J Sylvester, K Cabey, K James, M Joseph, N Burno, D Alexander, K Hamilton, L Louisy

Captain: K James, Vice-Captain: K Cabey.

