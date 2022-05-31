CRD vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 23

Champagne Reef Divers will take on Valley Hikers in the 23rd match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Tuesday.

Champagne Reef Divers have already been knocked out of the competition. They did win their opener but have gone on to lose six matches since. Meanwhile, Valley Hikers have won just four of their eight matches and need to build a strong momentum with a series of wins. The last time these two sides faced each other, Champagne Reef Divers comfortably defeated the Valley Hikers.

CRD vs VH Probable Playing 11 Today

CRD XI

Jervon Raphael, Micah Joseph (c), Nicholas Bruno, Jahseon Alexander, Alvinison Jolly, Esmael Lendor, Melvin Defoe (wk), Kharlon Hamilton, Donald Clarke, Adrien Matthew, Lee Louisy

VH XI

Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (wk), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc.

Match Details

CRD vs VH, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 31st May, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend them in the second half.

Today’s CRD vs VH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Regis is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He smacked a 13-ball 14 in the previous match and will be looking to have a bigger impact.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, C Leblanc has performed superbly with both departments. He has amassed 66 runs and has also taken five wickets.

All-rounders

K Cabey is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He has scored 62 runs in and has also taken 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.55. Cabey could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Joseph, the captain of his side, has scalped four wickets so far. He has also added 118 runs with the bat. He is a player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

D Alexander is expected to lead the bowling arsenal for his side. He has picked up six wickets in the competition so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRD vs VH Dream11 prediction team

K Cabey (VH) – 420 points

M Joseph (CRD) – 347 points

C Leblanc (VH) – 318 points

J Joseph (CRD) – 302 points

D Alexander (VH) – 266 points

Important stats for CRD vs VH Dream11 prediction team

K Cabey: 62 runs and 10 wickets

M Joseph: 118 runs and 4 wickets

C Leblanc: 66 runs and 5 wickets

J Joseph: 134 runs and 3 wickets

D Alexander: 6 wickets

CRD vs VH Dream11 Prediction Today

CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Regis, C Leblanc, J Joseph, J Raphael, K Cabey, M Joseph, K James, J Alexander, D Alexander, K Hamilton, J James

Captain: K Cabey, Vice-Captain: M Joseph

CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Regis, C Leblanc, J Joseph, J Marcellin, K Cabey, M Joseph, K James, J Alexander, D Alexander, K Hamilton, L Loiusy

Captain: C Leblanc, Vice-Captain: J Joseph

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far