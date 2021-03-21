CRS vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 22, 2021

It’s the start of a new tournament in the European Cricket Network (ECN), with the beautiful Italian city of Bologna hosting the ECS T10 Bologna. The first day has four games lined up and in the last fixture, the Cricket Stars take on hosts Bologna at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Bologna featured in the ECS T10 Rome in November last year, blowing hot and cold. They won and lost three apiece, failing to cross the group stage hurdle. Bologna will be looking to fare better and find some consistency in the ECS T10 Bologna. Moreover, it will be the second game of the day for Bologna.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Stars are making their ECS debut and it will be their first game of the tournament. Cricket Stars, who are pretty spin-heavy, have a few good hitters at the top of their order. They will be looking to make a big impact in the ECS T10 Bologna.

Squads to choose from

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh (c), Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Nalain Haider, Narinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh

Bologna: Ankush Kumar (c), Qasim Janjua, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala, Vikas Kalyan

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Suraj Prakash (wk), Manpreet Singh, Manjot Singh Gill, Navdeep Singh, Amit Heera, Adnan Saleem, Majid Muhammad, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh

Bologna: Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Malik Sarfaraz, Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Suresh Kolli, Jastinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Babar Ghafar, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Akash Deep

Match Details

Match: Cricket Stars vs Bologna

Date & Time: March 22nd 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is expected to be a good one to bat on. The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. A score of around 95-100 might be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRS vs BOL)

Dream11 Team for Cricket Stars vs Bologna - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Sarfaraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Ankush Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Muhammad Adnan, Lovepreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Harpreet Singh, Majid Muhammad

Captain: Sultan Hassan. Vice-captain: Rahaman Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Malik Sarfaraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suraj Prakash, Suresh Kolli, Manpreet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Sheraz Ali, Lovepreet Singh, Akash Deep, Adnan Saleem, Majid Muhammad

Captain: Lovepreet Singh. Vice-captain: Malik Sarfaraz