CRC vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 24, 2021

Cricketer CC will take on Indian Vienna in the 22nd match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Cricketer CC won their first game against Pakistan CC by chasing down 117 in a last-ball thriller. However, they haven’t been able to build on that win as they since went on to lose three ECS T10 Vienna matches on the bounce. Although Cricketer CC's batting has fared well, their bowling has been quite inconsistent.

Meanwhile, with three wins from five games, Indian Vienna are third in the ECS T10 Vienna points table. Although they started their campaign with a loss against Vienna Afghan, Indian Vienna bounced back and won three games on the trot. However, their momentum stalled as they lost to Pakistan CC in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Predicted Playing XIs

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Abdulwaseed Basit, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (wk), Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Aminullah Mushwani, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Abas Sediqi

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema (wk), Shahil Momin, Ahmad Ghani, Aman Chhabra, Kunal Joshi (c), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Wasif Saluja

Match Details

Match: Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna

Date & Time: April 24th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is an excellent one to bat on, with teams racking up big scores regularly here. The average first innings score in completed ECS T10 Vienna games at the venue is around 107. Another high-scoring encounter is likely to be in store for us on Saturday.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRC vs INV)

Dream11 Team for Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Bilal Zalmai, Sumer Shergill, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Usman Gol, Kunal Joshi, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Shahil Momin, Kumud Jha, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit

Captain: Kunal Joshi. Vice-captain: Baseer Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Bilal Zalmai, Sumer Shergill, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Aminullah Mushwani, Kunal Joshi, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Shahil Momin, Baseer Khan, Wasif Saluja, Abdulwaseed Basit

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai