CRO vs CYP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Croatia vs Cyprus T20I 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I of Croatia vs Cyprus 2025 will be played at the Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb on Friday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CRO vs CYP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Cyprus have won both matches of the four-T20I series so far. They won the first match by 58 runs and the second T20I by seven wickets. Croatia smashed 132 runs in the first innings of the second match, which Cyprus chased with seven wickets remaining in 15.5 overs.
The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Cyprus have won both.
CRO vs CYP Match Details
The third T20I match of Croatia vs Cyprus 2025 will be played on August 8 at Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CRO vs CYP, 3rd T20I Match
Date and Time: 8th August, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Mladost Cricket Ground, Zagreb
Pitch Report
The pitch at Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. There are more opportunities for death bowlers at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played here was the second T20I match between these two teams, where a total of 268 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
CRO vs CYP Form Guide
CRO - L L
CYP - W W
CRO vs CYP Probable Playing XI
CRO Playing XI
No injury updates
S Houghton (wk), S Manzoor, A Beresford, H Beresford, Z Vukusic, O Tilley, J Vujinovich, N Davidovic, H Unni, A Magdalenic, A Razmillic
CYP Playing XI
No injury updates
S Tharanga (wk), R Mazumder, S Burdekin, S Austin, R Siriwardena, M Gunasekara, A Senn, W Ali, K Raiz, A Islam, H Singh
CRO vs CYP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Houghton
S Houghton is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20 matches. S Tharanga is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
R Mazumder
S Burdekin and R Mazumder are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Mazumder is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the last few matches. He has smashed 116 runs in the last two matches. S Manzoor is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Z Vukusic
M Gunasekara and Z Vukusic are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Z Vukusic will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. A Senn is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
W Ali
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Ali and A Razmillic. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. W Ali was in great form in the recent T20I matches. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. L Singh is another good bowler pick for today's match.
CRO vs CYP match captain and vice-captain choices
Z Vukusic
Z Vukusic is one of the most crucial picks from Croatia as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.
R Mazumder
R Mazumder is one of the most crucial picks from Cyprus as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 116 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for CRO vs CYP, 3rd T20I Match
W Ali
A Senn
R Mazumder
Z Vukusic
M Gunasekara
Croatia vs Cyprus Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Croatia vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Houghton
Batters: S Manzoor, R Mazumder, S Burdekin
All-rounders: M Gunasekara, O Tilley, Z Vukusic, A Senn, J Vujinovich
Bowlers: W Ali, A Razmillic
Croatia vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Houghton
Batters: S Austin, R Siriwardena, R Mazumder, S Burdekin
All-rounders: M Gunasekara, Z Vukusic, A Senn, H Unni
Bowlers: W Ali, L Singh
