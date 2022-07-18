CRO vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 19

Croatia (CRO) will take on Finland (FIN) in match 19 of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Monday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Finland are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers as they have proved themselves by winning two of their last three matches.

Croatia have had a season full of ups and downs as they have managed to win only one of their last two games against Greece by three runs.

Croatia will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Finland are a relatively better team. Finland is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CRO vs FIN Probable Playing XI

CRO Playing XI

Jeffrey Grzinic (c & wk), Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Boro Jerkovic, Daniel Marsic, Sohail Ahmad, Jason Newton, Aman Maheshwari, Wasal Kamal, John Vujinovich

FIN Playing XI

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Ziaur Rehman, Raaz Muhammad, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Matthew Jenkinson, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

Match Details

CRO vs FIN, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 19

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is expected to be batting-friendly. The spinners might also get some assistance from the wicket. The average score batting first on this wicket is 150.

CRO vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mohan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 61 runs in the match against Italy.

Batters

N Collins and D Turkich are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Jenkinson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

A Sher and J Newton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Gallagher is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Balasaheb and R Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Jerkovic is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CRO vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

P Gallagher (FIN)

R Muhammad (FIN)

D Turkich (CRO)

CRO vs FIN: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Muhammad - 6 wickets

A Sher - 45 runs and 2 wickets

P Gallagher - 35 runs and 7 wickets

Croatia vs Finland Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Mohan, D Turkich, N Collins, M Jenkinson, P Gallagher, J Newton, A Sher, J Vujinovich, M Balasaheb, R Muhammad, B Jerkovic

Captain: P Gallagher Vice Captain: D Turkich

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Mohan, D Turkich, N Collins, M Jenkinson, P Gallagher, J Newton, A Sher, S Valjalo, M Balasaheb, R Muhammad, S Ahmad

Captain: P Gallagher Vice Captain: R Muhammad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far