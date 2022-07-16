CRO vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 16

Croatia (CRO) will take on Italy (ITA) in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Saturday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Italy are the strongest team in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers, winning their last three matches. Croatia, meanwhile, have managed only one in their last two games and lost to Greece by three runs in their last outing.

Croatia will give it their all to win and make a comeback in the tournament, but Italy are a relatively better team and are expected to win.

CRO vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

CRO

Jeffrey Grzinic (c & wk), Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Boro Jerkovic, Daniel Marsic, Sohail Ahmad, Jason Newton, Aman Maheshwari, Wasal Kamal, John Vujinovich.

ITA

Manpreet Singh (wk), Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: CRO vs ITA, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 16

Date and Time: July 16, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava is good for batting. Batters should find it easy to score, especially in the first innings, with 160 a par score.

CRO vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream 11 wicketkeeper for today's game. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

C Turkich and D Turkich are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. M Campopiano is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic games.

All-rounders

H Manenti and J Newton are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are C Kalugamage and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. G Kyle is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in CRO vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

H Manenti (ITA)

C Kalugamage (ITA)

G Kyle (ITA).

CRO vs ITA: Key stats for Dream11 team

H Manenti - 2 runs and 6 wickets

C Kalugamage - 6 runs and 3 wickets

M Campopiano - 112 runs.

Croatia vs Italy Dream11 Prediction (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Singh, C Turkich, M Campopiano, D Turkich, H Manenti, S Valjalo, J Newton, B Khan, C Kalugamage, H Ali, G Kyle.

Captain: H Manenti. Vice Captain: G Kyle.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Grzinic, J Perera, M Campopiano, D Turkich, H Manenti, J Newton, B Khan, C Kalugamage, H Ali, G Kyle, B Jerkovic.

Captain: H Manenti. Vice Captain: M Campopiano.

