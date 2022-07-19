CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off

Croatia (CRO) will take on Serbia (SER) in the seventh-place play-off game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Tuesday, July 19.

Both Croatia and Serbia finished fourth in their respective groups. While Croatia have won just one out of their four matches so far, Serbia have won and lost two apiece.

CRO vs SER Probable Playing 11 today

Croatia: John Vujinovich, Daniel Marsic, Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Nikola Davidovic, Aman Maheshwari, Jeffrey Grzinic (c & wk), Boro Jerkovic, Naseem Khan, Mate Jukic.

Serbia: Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alexander Dizija, Simo Ivetic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Mark Pavlovic (c), Matthew Kostic, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Slobodan Tosic, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Match Details

CRO vs SER, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off

Date & Time: July 19th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is an excellent one to bat on. But the pacers could find a bit of movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s CRO vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leslie Dunbar has been extremely good behind the stumps, taking eight catches in the tournament so far. He has also chipped in with 34 runs.

Batter

Simo Ivetic has mustered 78 runs in four innings so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Daniel Turkich has been in excellent form with the ball, taking seven scalps at an economy rate of 3.85. He has scored 46 runs.

Bowlers

Vukasin Zimonjic has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.32 in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team

Daniel Turkich (CRO): 336 points

Ayo Mene Ejegi (SER): 281 points

Vukasin Zimonjic (SER): 226 points

Matija Sarenac (SER): 207 points

John Vujinovich (CRO): 145 points

Important stats for CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team

Daniel Turkich: 46 runs & 7 wickets

John Vujinovich: 31 runs & 6 wickets

Ayo Mene Ejegi: 43 runs & 6 wickets

Vukasin Zimonjic: 6 wickets

CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022)

Dream11 Team for Serbia vs Croatia - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leslie Dunbar, Simo Ivetic, Wintley Burton, Christopher Turkich, Ayo Mene Ejegi, John Vujinovich, Sheldon Valjalo, Daniel Turkich, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic, Boro Jerkovic.

Captain: Daniel Turkich. Vice-captain: Ayo Mene Ejegi.

Dream11 Team for Serbia vs Croatia - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leslie Dunbar, Simo Ivetic, Naseem Khan, Christopher Turkich, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Mark Pavlovic, John Vujinovich, Daniel Turkich, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Boro Jerkovic.

Captain: Daniel Turkich. Vice-captain: Vukasin Zimonjic.

