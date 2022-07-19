CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off

Croatia (CRO) will take on Serbia (SER) in the seventh-place play-off game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Tuesday, July 19.
Both Croatia and Serbia finished fourth in their respective groups. While Croatia have won just one out of their four matches so far, Serbia have won and lost two apiece.
CRO vs SER Probable Playing 11 today
Croatia: John Vujinovich, Daniel Marsic, Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Nikola Davidovic, Aman Maheshwari, Jeffrey Grzinic (c & wk), Boro Jerkovic, Naseem Khan, Mate Jukic.
Serbia: Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alexander Dizija, Simo Ivetic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Mark Pavlovic (c), Matthew Kostic, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Slobodan Tosic, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic.
Match Details
CRO vs SER, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, 7th-place Play-off
Date & Time: July 19th 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is an excellent one to bat on. But the pacers could find a bit of movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.
Today’s CRO vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Leslie Dunbar has been extremely good behind the stumps, taking eight catches in the tournament so far. He has also chipped in with 34 runs.
Batter
Simo Ivetic has mustered 78 runs in four innings so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.
All-rounders
Daniel Turkich has been in excellent form with the ball, taking seven scalps at an economy rate of 3.85. He has scored 46 runs.
Bowlers
Vukasin Zimonjic has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.32 in the tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team
Daniel Turkich (CRO): 336 points
Ayo Mene Ejegi (SER): 281 points
Vukasin Zimonjic (SER): 226 points
Matija Sarenac (SER): 207 points
John Vujinovich (CRO): 145 points
Important stats for CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction Team
Daniel Turkich: 46 runs & 7 wickets
John Vujinovich: 31 runs & 6 wickets
Ayo Mene Ejegi: 43 runs & 6 wickets
Vukasin Zimonjic: 6 wickets
CRO vs SER Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group A 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leslie Dunbar, Simo Ivetic, Wintley Burton, Christopher Turkich, Ayo Mene Ejegi, John Vujinovich, Sheldon Valjalo, Daniel Turkich, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic, Boro Jerkovic.
Captain: Daniel Turkich. Vice-captain: Ayo Mene Ejegi.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leslie Dunbar, Simo Ivetic, Naseem Khan, Christopher Turkich, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Mark Pavlovic, John Vujinovich, Daniel Turkich, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Boro Jerkovic.
Captain: Daniel Turkich. Vice-captain: Vukasin Zimonjic.