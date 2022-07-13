CRO vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 6

Croatia (CRO) will take on Sweden (SWE) in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Wednesday, July 13.

Croatia, who will be playing their first game of the season today, have some quality players in their ranks. They will be keen to start their campaign with a victory. Sweden, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance against Finland in their last match, which they lost by 12 runs. They will be keen to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

CRO vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

CRO XI

Jason Kalamaras (WK), Christopher Turkich, Daniel Marsic, Jeffrey Grzinic, Sohail Ahmad, Craig Sinovich, Nikola Davidovic, Daniel Turkich, Mate Jukic, Jason Newton, Wasal Kamal.

SWE XI

Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Imal Zuwak, Wynand Boshoff (WK), Liam Karlsson, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Waqas Haider, Umar Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Hamid Mahmood.

Match Details

CRO vs SWE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava, Finland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s CRO vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ismaeel Zia: Zia failed to perform with the bat against Finland, getting out for a duck. He will be looking forward to playing a big knock today.

Batters

Abhijit Venkatesh: Venkatesh was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the last match, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 81.39 and also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Umar Nawaz: Nawaz has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sweden in recent years. He scored 19 runs at a strike rate of close to 60 against Finland.

All-rounders

Craig Sinovich: Sinovich impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Championship Division Two T20, wherein he scored 114 runs and picked up five wickets in seven outings.

Azam Khalil: Khalil scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 and also took a wicket at an economy rate of 6.25 in the last match. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Liam Karlsson: Karlsson bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping four wickets for just 20 runs. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Mate Jukic: Jukic is a quality right-arm medium fast bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRO vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE) - 179 points

Liam Karlsson (SWE) - 124 points

Azam Khalil (SWE) - 44 points

Wynand Boshoff (SWE) - 41 points

Zaker Taqawi (SWE) - 38 points

Important Stats for CRO vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Abhijit Venkatesh: 35 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match; SR - 81.39 and ER - 6.00

Liam Karlsson: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.00

Azam Khalil: 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.25

Umar Nawaz: 19 runs in 1 match; SR - 59.37

Zaker Taqawi: 3 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 4.50

CRO vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A)

CRO vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Umar Nawaz, Abhijit Venkatesh, Jeffrey Grzinic, Azam Khalil, Zaker Taqawi, Nikola Davidovic, Craig Sinovich, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Daniel Turkich.

Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

CRO vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ismaeel Zia, Hamid Mahmood, Umar Nawaz, Abhijit Venkatesh, Azam Khalil, Zaker Taqawi, Nikola Davidovic, Craig Sinovich, Liam Karlsson, Mate Jukic, Daniel Turkich.

Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh. Vice-captain: Hamid Mahmood

