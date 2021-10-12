Croatia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 11 (Updated)

The Croatia T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on October 11, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, October 12.

Split India Brodosplit occupy the top spot in the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. They won both their matches on Monday and have four points in their kitty.

Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have two points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Ljubljana will start their campaign in the Croatia T10 League 2021 on Tuesday. Sir Oliver Split suffered reversals in both their encounters on Monday and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Croatia T10 League 2021:

Croatia T10 League 2021 Points Table

Croatia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Daniel Lazarides of Zagreb Sokol is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Croatia T10 League 2021. He smashed 85 runs in two matches, with his 57 being the only half-century scored on Monday. Lazarides has an outstanding strike rate of 250.00 and has struck two fours and 11 sixes.

Alexander Dizija of Belgrade occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 75 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 49 being his best effort. Dizija's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 166.66 and are studded with nine fours and three maximums.

Kuruvilla Abraham of Split India Brodosplit is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He aggregated 48 runs in two innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 33. Abraham has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 123.07, with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Most Wickets

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Peter Amaan of Zagreb Sokol, with five scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Croatia T10 League 2021. All his wickets came in a spell of 5/16 and he has an acceptable economy of 9.33.

Amal Manuel of Split India Brodosplit, who has dismissed four opposition batsmen, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/5 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 3.00.

Manuel's teammate Kuruvilla Abraham is among three bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Croatia T10 League 2021. Abraham, who has a best effort of 3/11, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 5.50.

Edited by Sai Krishna