Croatia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 12 (Updated)

The Croatia T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on October 12, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, October 13.

Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade occupy the top two spots in the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have six points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Split India Brodosplit follow the two table-toppers in the standings. They have a fifty percent record thus far and have four points to their credit.

Ljubljana and Sir Oliver Split bring up the rear of the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have come up short in the two matches they have played and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Croatia T10 League 2021:

Croatia T10 League 2021 Points Table

Croatia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Belgrade's Alexander Dizija has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 139 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 49 being his best effort. Dizija has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.51, with the help of 14 fours and eight sixes.

Dizija's teammate Wintley Burton is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 127 runs thus far, with his 64 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Burton has an excellent strike rate of 176.38 and has struck 11 boundaries and eight sixes.

Zagreb Sokol's Daniel Lazarides has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has smashed 112 runs in three innings, with a top score of 57. Lazarides' runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 254.54 and are studded with two fours and 14 maximums.

Apart from Lazarides, Split India Brodosplit's Kuruvilla Abraham (111), Achari Sethunathan (87) and Mohan Karanam (48), Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan (69) and Viraj Bhammar (37), Ljubljana's Shoaib Siddiqui (58) and Shahid Arshad (27), and Sir Oliver Split's David Skinner (21) and Nikola Davidovic (20) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan, with nine scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Croatia T10 League 2021. His spell of 5/16 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has an excellent economy of 6.15.

Split India Brodosplit's Amal Manuel, who has picked up five wickets, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/5 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.25 runs per over.

Belgrade's Slobodan Tosic is among four bowlers who have snared four wickets apiece in the Croatia T10 League 2021 thus far. Tosic, who has a best spell of 3/10, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 4.00.

Also Read

Other than Amaan and Manuel, Split India Brodosplit's Frajeesh Vallupara (4), Mohan Karanam (3) and Kuruvilla Abraham (3), Zagreb Sokol's Arpit Shukla (3), Ullah Ahammad (3) and Suresh Shanmugam (3), Sir Oliver Split's Drazan Jakolis (2), Jovan Reb (2), Nikola Davidovic (2) and Omob Masum (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Nilesh Ujawe , Ayush Pandey and Ayyaz Qureshi have each taken a wicket for Ljubljana.

Edited by Sai Krishna