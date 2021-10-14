Croatia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 13 (Updated)

The Croatia T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on October 13, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, October 14.

Zagreb Sokol are perched atop the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table with ten points to their credit. They are followed by Belgrade, who have garnered six points to date.

Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have four points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Sir Oliver Split are languishing at the bottom of the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. They are the only team who have failed to register a win so far and are thereby without a point.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Croatia T10 League 2021:

Croatia T10 League 2021 Points Table

Croatia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Zagreb Sokol's Daniel Lazarides is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has smashed 223 runs in six matches, with a top score of 57. Lazarides has a terrific strike rate of 247.77 and has struck 14 fours and 22 sixes.

Split India Brodosplit's Kuruvilla Abraham has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 179 runs to date, with 62 as his highest score. Abraham's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 154.31 and are studded with 17 fours and 10 maximums.

Belgrade's Alexander Dizija is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has amassed 139 runs in four innings, with an unbeaten 49 being his best effort. Dizija has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 169.51, with the help of 14 boundaries and eight sixes.

Apart from Abraham and Dizija, Ljubljana's Shoaib Siddiqui (130) and Shahid Arshad (47), Belgrade's Wintley Burton (127) and Adrian Dunbar (56), Sir Oliver Split's Sam Houghton (109) and Ornob Masum (43), and Split India Brodosplit's Achari Sethunathan (92) and Mohan Karanam (57) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan, with nine scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Croatia T10 League 2021. His effort of 5/16 is the best spell of the tournament to date and he has an impressive economy of 6.47.

Split India Brodosplit's Frajeesh Vallupara, who has accounted for eight dismissals, has climbed to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has 4/12 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.81 runs per over.

Vallupara's teammate Amal Manuel, who has picked up five wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/5 and has a decent economy of 7.72.

Other than Vallupara and Manuel, Split India Brodosplit's Kuruvilla Abraham (5) and Mohan Karanam (4), Belgrade's Slobodan Tosic (4), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (4) and Vukasin Zimonjic (4), Sir Oliver Split's Nikola Davidovic (4), Jovan Reb (3), Stefan Nerandzic (3) and Ornob Masum (3), and Ljubljana's Nilesh Ujawe (3) and Ayush Pandey (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

