Croatia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 14 (Updated)

The Croatia T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on October 14, with four encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary phase matches are scheduled for Friday, October 15.

Belgrade and Zagreb Sokol occupy the top two spots in the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have ten points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit, who have garnered six and four points respectively, follow the two table-toppers in the standings. While the former have a couple of games in hand, the latter have completed their league stage engagements.

Sir Oliver Split bring up the rear of the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table. They have won just a solitary encounter to date and have two points in their kitty.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Croatia T10 League 2021:

Croatia T10 League 2021 Points Table

Croatia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Zagreb Sokol's Daniel Lazarides continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has blasted 223 runs in six encounters, with 57 as his highest score. Lazarides' runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 247.77 and are studded with 14 fours and 22 sixes.

Belgrade's Alexander Dizija has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 210 runs so far, with a top score of an unbeaten 71. Dizija has an excellent strike rate of 185.54 and has struck 20 fours and 14 maximums.

Ljubljana's Shoaib Siddiqui is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 193 runs in six innings, with 56 being his best effort. Siddiqui has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.40, with the help of 16 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Belgrade's Wintley Burton (140), Mark Pavlovic (67) and Adrian Dunbar (58) are the highest scorers for the team. Meanwhile, Sam Houghton (137), Nikola Davidovic (120) and David Skinner (54) lead the charts for Sir Oliver Split.

Ljubljana's Shahid Arshad (79), Dinesh Matla (58) and Ayush Pandey (55) are the team's best batters while Peter Amaan (70) leads the charts for Zagreb Sokol. The aforementioned players are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan and Split India Brodosplit's Frajeesh Vallupara are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the Croatia T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have picked up nine wickets, with the former being more economical.

Amaan's 5/16 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he has an excellent economy of 6.47. Vallupara, who has 4/12 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 9.15 runs per over.

Amal Manuel, also from Split India Brodosplit, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Croatia T10 League 2021 with six scalps to his credit. He has 3/5 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.61.

Apart from Amaan, Sir Oliver Split's Jovan Reb (6) and Nikola Davidovic (5) lead the bowling charts for the team. Gaurav Chopra (5) and Ali Gajic (5) have been the best bowlers for Belgrade.

Zagreb Sokol's Arpit Shukla (4), Suresh Shanmugam (4) and Ullah Ahammad (4) have also impressed. Lastly, Ayush Pandey (3), Nilesh Ujawe (3) and Om Raj (3) lead Ljubljana's bowling charts. The aforementioned players are the most successful bowlers for their respective sides.

