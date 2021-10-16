Croatia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 15 (Updated)

The Croatia T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, October 16. The Eliminator will be followed by two qualifiers and an all-important title decider.

Belgrade and Zagreb Sokol occupy the top two spots in the Croatia T10 League 2021 points table after the league phase. Both sides finished with 14 points and will face each other in Qualifier 1.

Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit were placed third and fourth in the standings. The two sides garnered six and four points respectively and will cross swords in the Eliminator.

Sir Oliver Split finished rock-bottom in the Croatia T10 League 2021. They registered just a solitary win in the tournament for the two points in their kitty.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the league phase in the Croatia T10 League 2021:

Croatia T10 League 2021 Points Table

Croatia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Belgrade's Alexander Dizija has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Croatia T10 League 2021. He amassed 311 runs in the league phase, with an unbeaten 71 as his highest score. Dizija has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 189.63, with the help of 26 fours and 22 sixes.

Zagreb Sokol's Daniel Lazarides has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 256 runs to date, with 57 being his best effort. Lazarides has a terrific strike rate of 246.15 and has struck 16 fours and 25 maximums.

Ljubljana's Shoaib Siddiqui is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 230 runs in eight matches, with a top score of 56. Siddiqui's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 152.31 and are studded with 22 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Belgrade's Wintley Burton (224), Mark Pavlovic (94) and Adrian Dunbar (79), Split India Brodosplit's Kuruvilla Abraham (188), Achari Sethunathan (97) and Mohan Karanam (81), Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan (130), Viraj Bhammar (79) and Aman Maheshwari (73), and Ljubljana's Shahid Arshad (103) and Dinesh Matla (79) are the other top run-getters from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Croatia T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Zagreb Sokol's Peter Amaan, with 10 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Croatia T10 League 2021. He has 5/16 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.47.

Split India Brodosplit's Frajeesh Vallupara, who has accounted for nine dismissals, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/12 and has conceded an average of 9.15 runs per over.

Zagreb Sokol's Arpit Shukla is among three bowlers who have picked up seven wickets apiece in the Croatia T10 League 2021 thus far. Shukla, who has 3/5 as his best spell, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 4.83.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Belgrade's Michael Dorgan (7) and Gaurav Chopra (6), Zagreb Sokol's Suresh Shanmugam (6) and Ullah Ahammad (6), Split India Brodosplit's Amal Manuel (6), Kuruvilla Abraham (5) and Vasu Pulibanti (5), and Ljubljana's Om Raj (6) and Nilesh Ujawe (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

