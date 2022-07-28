CRS vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy 2022, Match 15 & 16

The Cricket Stars (CRS) will take on Albano (ALB) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Italy on Thursday at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome.

The Cricket Stars have won one of their last three matches while their other two matches were abandoned due to rain. Albano, on the other hand, has played all of their last six games but were able to win one match.

Albano will be desperate to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Cricket Stars are a relatively better team. The Cricket Stars are expected to win this nail-biting match.

CRS vs ALB Probable Playing XI

CRS Playing XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

ALB Playing XI

Irfan Shaikh (WK), Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Arslan Sabir, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Ravinder Singh, Jaspal Ram, Gurjit Singh, Parveen Kumar

Match Details

CRS vs ALB, ECS T10 Italy 2022, Match 15 & 16

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 100 runs. Team bowling first has a higher win percentage, so both teams will prefer to bowl after winning the toss.

CRS vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Shaikh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches. He is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

R Singh and B Hussain are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Singh and M Lal are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Lal has taken five wickets in the last two matches against JIB.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and P Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Cricket Stars vs Albano Dream11 prediction team

P Kumar (ALB)

M Lal (ALB)

J Singh (ALB)

Cricket Stars vs Albano: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Khan - 16 runs and three wickets

M Lal - 40 runs and 14 wickets

P Kumar - 25 runs and 11 wickets

Cricket Stars vs Albano Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Shaikh, B Hussain, A Singh, R Singh, J Singh, M Lal, H Khan, P Kumar, S Singh, B Bangar, G Singh

Captain: M Lal Vice Captain: P Kumar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Shaikh, A Kumar, A Singh, R Singh, J Singh, M Lal, D Singh, H Khan, P Kumar, S Singh, B Bangar

Captain: M Lal Vice Captain: J Singh

