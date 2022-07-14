CRS vs BAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 17

The Cricket Stars (CRS) will take on Baracca Prato (BAP) in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Thursday, July 14.

Cricket Stars have had a successful tournament, having won all of their games and advanced to the playoffs as table-toppers. The likes of Attiq Rehman and Sukhpal Singh, along with the experienced Rajmani Sandhu, have been their reason for success, and the team will be hoping for another strong performance on Thursday.

Baracca Prato, on the other hand, have struggled in the competition but have made it to the playoffs. They'll look to get back on track, putting everything on the line to finish second in the points table.

CRS vs BAP Probable Playing 11 Today

CRS XI

Abdul Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Deependra Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed, Nalain Haider.

BAP XI

Ghulam Dastageer (c), Ilyas Ahmed, Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Rasel Buya, Rukhsar Khan, Ali Hamza, Hamza Ali, Zain Amjad, Malik Azhar, Naghar Iqbal, Muddassar Ali.

Match Details

CRS vs BAP, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s CRS vs BAP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ramzan: Nasir Ramzan has not impressed with the bat so far, scoring only 36 runs. But he has proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a good pick for today's game.

Batters

Attiq Ur Rehman: Attiq Rehman is a fantastic batter who takes an aggressive approach against pacers. He has scored 74 runs in four games at an impressive average of 37.00.

All-rounders

Rajmani Singh Sandhu: Rajmani Singh is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He has smashed 59 runs and has picked up four wickets while being economical in four games.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Sukhpal Singh: He has performed well with the ball in the Bologna T10 tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up six wickets in four games while also contributing valuable runs with the bat in the lower order.

3 best players to pick in CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction team

Naghar Iqbal (BAP) – 68 points

Sukhraj Singh (CRS) – 84 points

Muddassa Ali (BAP) – 70 points

Important stats for CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction team

Dastageer Ghulam: 62 runs in two games.

Babar Hussain: 57 runs in two games.

Nalain Haider: Three wickets in three games.

Deependra Singh: 31 runs and one wicket in four games.

CRS vs BAP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

CRS vs BAP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasir Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Attiq Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Ghulam Dastageer, Muddassar Ali, Naghar Iqbal, Ilyas Ahmed

Captain: Rajmani Sandhu. Vice-captain: Sukhpal Singh.

CRS vs BAP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Attiq Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Ghulam Dastageer, Rukhsar Khan, Rasel Buya, Ilyas Ahmed

Captain: Rajmani Sandhu. Vice-captain: Attiq Rehman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far