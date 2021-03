CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 match - March 25th, 2021

In the 14th match of the ECS T10 tournament, Cricket Stars will take on Baracca Prato at Oval Rastignano on Thursday.

Baracca Prato have won just one of their four games so far in the tournament. They come into this game after a tough contest against Bologna. Bologna scored 136/2 in 10 overs and in return Baracca could score only 130/4 in 10 overs, losing the contest by 6 runs.

Cricket Stars too are having a bad season. The team are yet to win a game having lost three in three. The team comes into the game after a 28-run loss against Pianoro.

Going into this contest, both teams will want to get maximum points.

Squads to choose from

Cricket Stars

Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Sultan Hassan, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Suraj Prakash.

Baracca Prato

Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Stars

Adnan Saleem, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh(c), Majid Muhammad, Manpreet Singh, Nalain Haider, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash(wk)

Baracca Prato

Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez(wk), Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam(c), Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muddssar Ali, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Zaryab Arshad

Match Details

Match: Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato, Match 14

Date and Time: March 25, 3:30 PM

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch report

7 out of the 12 contests so far in the competition have been won by the team batting second. Pacers love bowling on this wicket as they get lateral movement during initial overs. As for the spinners, if they manage to bowl the correct lengths, they can pick up some crucial wickets. But given the shorter boundaries and the format, things will be in the batters' favor.

CRS vs BAP Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Prakash, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Sultan Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Lovepreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Muddssar Ali, Navdeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Ilyas Ahmed

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam, Vice-captain: Lovepreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manjot Singh Gill, Suraj Prakash, Amjad Shavez, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Nalain Haider

Captain: Prabhjeet Singh, Vice-captain: Navdeep Singh