CRS vs BOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Final

Cricket Stars (CRS) will take on Bologna (BOL) in the final of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Saturday.

The Stars have had a wonderful Super Five phase. They’ve won three of their four games to finish second in their group with six points. They then beat Trentino Aquila in Qualifier 1 by 29 runs to reach the final.

Bologna, meanwhile, finished third in the group after winning three of their four games, like the Stars. They finished lower in the standings because of an inferior net run rate. Bologna beat Venezia in the Eliminator by four wickets and got the better of Trentino Aquila in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets to make the title match.

CRS vs BOL Probable Playing XIs Today

CRS

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh (c), Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

BOL

Malik Sarfraz, Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Adnan (c), Haroon Cheema, Waseem Shahzad, Tasin Mostafa, Shaheer Saleem, Huzaifa Mahmood, Balwinder Singh (wk).

Match Details

Match: CRS vs BOL, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Final

Date and Time: July 16, 2022; 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting, and high scores are quite common. There're plenty of runs to offer, so bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase on winning the toss.

Today’s CRS vs BOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan is a great choice for the wicketkeeper spot, and he has been in great form with the bat. He'll be expected to pile on the runs here.

Batters

A Rehman is a wonderful talent who has been in top form for his team. He has scored 204 runs at an average of 40.80 and at a strike rate above 178. He has also taken two wickets.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who can shine with both bat and ball. He has been the best player in the competition so far. Gujjar is the leading run-scorer with 350 runs at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 207.10. He has also taken seven wickets and could be a fabulous captain in your CRS vs BOL Dream11 fantasy team.

R Singh Sandhu, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 140 runs at a strike rate of over 160. He has also claimed seven wickets at an average of 14.28.

Bowlers

H Khan is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up 12 wickets at a stunning average of 11.08.

F Nazar, meanwhile, is not too far behind. He has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 10 and will look to wreak havoc once again.

Five best players to pick in CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL) – 826 points

R Sandhu (CRS) – 487 points

H Khan (CRS) – 469 points

A Rehman (CRS) – 464 points

F Nazar (BOL) – 462 points.

Key stats for CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 350 runs and 7 wickets

R Sandhu: 140 runs and 7 wickets

H Khan: 12 wickets

A Rehman: 204 runs and 2 wickets

F Nazar: 11 wickets.

CRS vs BOL Dream11 Prediction

CRS vs BOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, M Sarfraz, A Rehman, H Mahmood, B Hussain, U Gujjar, R Sandhu, H Khan, F Nazar, S Singh, M Adnan.

Captain: U Gujjar. Vice-Captain: R Sandhu.

CRS vs BOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, A Rehman, H Mahmood, B Hussain, U Gujjar, R Sandhu, H Khan, F Nazar, S Singh, M Adnan, S Singh.

Captain: A Rehman. Vice-Captain: H Khan.

