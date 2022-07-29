CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 19 & 20

Cricket Stars (CRS) will lock horns with Fresh Tropical (FT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series games at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday.

The Stars are second in the points table, winning four of their six games. They beat Roma Cricket Club by four runs in their last outing. Tropical, meanwhile, are just below their opponents in the points table, winning three of their six games. They lost their last match against Roma Cricket Club by 11 runs.

CRS vs FT Probable Playing XIs

CRS

Manpreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider, Muhammad Ali, Sukhraj Singh.

FT

Shahzad Hamayun (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Amjad, Hassan Jamil, Sikander Abbas, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Faisal Muhammad, Zahid Cheema.

Match Details

Match: CRS vs FT, FanCode ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 19 & 20.

Date and Time: July 29, 2022; 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 93.

Today’s CRS vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Singh is the leading run-scorer for Cricket Stars with 149 runs at a strike rate of 163.74. He can also help you fetch crucial points with his wicketkeeping.

Batters

Amir Sharif: Sharif has scored 103 runs and scalped five wickets in six games in ECS T10 Milan. He is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Rajmani Singh Sandhu: Sandhu has been the key player for Stars in this tournament. He has scored 120 runs and also taken four wickets in six games.

All-rounders

Asim Ali: Ali has scored 101 runs and also scalped three wickets in six games. His ability to contribute points with both bat and ball makes him a reliable captaincy choice.

Deependra Singh Shekhawat: Shekhawat has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 7.30 in six games and also scored 29 runs. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Haseeb Khan: Khan could provide key breakthroughs in Friday's games. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.73 in six outings and also scored 25 runs.

Bilal Hamid: Hamid will lead Tropical's bowling attack on Friday. He has taken six wickets in six games and also scored 38 runs.

Five best players to pick in CRS vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (FT) - 368 points

Rajmani Singh Sandhu (CRS) - 349 points

Asim Ali (FT) - 306 points

Sikander Abbas (FT) - 306 points

Bilal Hamid (FT) - 297 points.

Key Stats for CRS vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 103 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 180.70 and ER - 9.10

Rajmani Singh Sandhu: 120 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 166.67 and ER - 8.69

Asim Ali: 101 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 219.57 and ER - 8.00

Sikander Abbas: 97 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 173.21 and ER - 8.33

Bilal Hamid: 38 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 172.73 and ER - 11.18.

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Nalain Haider, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Zahid Cheema, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh Sandhu.

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Zahid Cheema, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Sikander Abbas.

