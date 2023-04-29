CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see the Cricket Stars (CRS) square off against the Fresh Tropical (FT) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Cricket Stars have played three matches in the tournament and have lost two of them. They are currently placed ninth in the points table and will be looking to win the match in order to get their campaign back on track.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, are having a great time in the tournament. They have won four out of the five matches they have played in the tournament so far. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain their position with a win in this match.

CRS vs FT Match Details

The 28th game of the ECS MilanT10 will be played on April 29 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan and will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CRS vs FT, Match 27

Date and Time: April 29, 2023; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

CRS vs FT Probable Playing XIs

CRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CRS Probable Playing XI

N Ramzan, A Rehman, L Singh, M Javed, R Singh Sandhu, D Singh Shekhawat, J Afzal, S Singh, S Ali, A Singh, and N Haider.

FT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FT Probable Playing XI

I Shaikh, H Jamil, U Javaid, M Imran, A Ali, S Malik, Z Naqvi, J Mahash, Z Cheema, S Abbas, and B Hamid.

CRS vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan

Ramzan has been in decnet touch with the bat this tournament. He is looking in good touch and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Javed

Javed has looked in decent touch with the bat but has not yet fired big. He will be a good pick from the batters section.

All-rounder

A Ali

Ali has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He is scoring important runs for the team and also picking up crucial wickets. Ali is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

B Hamid

Hamid has been in good form with the ball in the tournament. He has picked up crucial wickets for the team and that makes him a great pick from the bowlers category.

CRS vs FT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Hamid

Hamid can be a game changer with his bowling skills. He can also score some runs lower down the order. Hamid would be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Ali

Ali has been in great form with the bat and the ball. His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CRS vs FT, Match 28

N Ramzan

M Javed

A Ali

Z Naqvi

B Hamid

CRS vs FT Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: N Ramzan

Batters: U Javaid, M Javed

All-rounders: A Ali, D Singh, R Singh, Z Naqvi, S Malik

Bowlers: Z Cheema, S Abbas, B Hamid

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team

CRS vs FT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: N Ramzan

Batters: U Javaid, M Javed

All-rounders: A Ali, D Singh, R Singh, Z Naqvi, S Malik

Bowlers: Z Cheema, S Abbas, B Hamid

Poll : 0 votes