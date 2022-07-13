CRS vs PAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 10

The Cricket Stars (CRS) will take on Padova CC (PAD) in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Wednesday, July 13.

Cricket Stars have started their ECS T10 Bologna 2022 campaign strongly, beating Lucca United by 96 runs in their opening game. Padova CC, meanwhile, lost their opening match against Bologna by 16 runs.

CRS vs PAD Probable Playing 11 Today

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Ur rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Lovepreet Singh (c), Haseeb Khan, Sukhraj Singh.

PAD XI

Nishermal Fernando, Pidusha Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (c), Pathirage Sadev (wk), Tharuka Rodrigo, Ranga Liyana, Kumara Akmal, Jaliya Suranga, Ramed De Silva, Radika Suren, Tharindu Akalanka.

Match Details

CRS vs PAD, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 13th July, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s CRS vs PAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan, who has been in great form with the bat, is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

A Ur Rehman scored 58 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 305.26 in the first match, with his knock studded with seven sixes and two boundaries.

All-rounders

P Fernando is a wonderful all-rounder who smashed 37 runs and also took a couple of wickets with the ball in the first game. He could be a fantastic captain choice for your CRS vs PAD Dream11 fantasy team.

K Lakmal scored 10 runs and took two wickets in the last match and could put in another strong performance today.

Bowler

H Khan picked up three wickets in the opening fixture at an economy rate of 5. He will be keen to add to his tally on Wednesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRS vs PAD Dream11 prediction team

P Fernando (PAD) – 146 points

H Khan (CRS) – 101 points

A Ur Rehman (CRS) – 100 points

K Lakmal (PAD) – 90 points

S Singh (CRS) – 80 points

Important stats for CRS vs PAD Dream11 prediction team

P Fernando: 37 runs and 2 wickets

H Khan: 3 wickets

A Ur Rehman: 58 runs

K Lakmal: 10 runs and 2 wickets

S Singh: 2 wickets

CRS vs PAD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

CRS vs PAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, N Fernando, A Ur Rehman, B Hussain, A Rehman, P Fernando, K Lakmal, H Khan, S Singh, N Sameera, T Rodrigo.

Captain: P Fernando. Vice-captain: H Khan.

CRS vs PAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, P Sadev, N Fernando, A Ur Rehman, B Hussain, A Rehman, P Fernando, K Lakmal, H Khan, N Sameera, T Rodrigo

Captain: A Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: K Lakmal.

