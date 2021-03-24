CRS vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna Match - March 24th, 2021

The Cricket Stars will take on Pianoro in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday.
Cricket Stars have played just a single match in the ECS T10 Bologna, losing against Bologna. Batting first, Bologna scored 99-6. However, the Cricket Stars could only manage 90 runs in their stipulated 10 overs. They’d want to bounce back strongly in the second match.
Pianoro, on the other hand, have had a mixed ECS T10 Bologna campaign so far. Having played two matches, they’ve won and lost one apiece. Baracca Prato defeated Pianoro by seven wickets in their last outing.
Squads to choose from:
Cricket Stars
Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Suraj Prakash (wk), Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Gurpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider
Pianoro
Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton
Predicted Playing XIs
Cricket Stars
Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Suraj Prakash (wk), Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Gurpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Majid Muhammad.
Pianoro
Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique
Match Details
Match: Cricket Stars vs Pianoro, Match 10
Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna
Date and Time: 24th March, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
It's a batting-friendly wicket as high scores are pretty common at the venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score upon winning the toss. A score of around 100 is supposed to be par on this track.
ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CRS vs PIA)CRS vs PIA Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Bologna
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Parkash, Nicolo Fernando, Sultan Hassan, Muhammad Abuzar, Waleed Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Arslan Ali Rana, Hammad Amjad, Farhan Shafique, Majid Muhammad, Muhammad Abubakkar
Captain: Waleed Rana. Vice-captain: Lovepreet Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Parkash, Raheel Riaz, Nicolo Fernando, Sultan Hassan, Muhammad Abuzar, Waleed Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Arslan Ali Rana, Farhan Shafique, Majid Muhammad, Asim Khalid
Captain: Nicolo Fernando. Vice-captain: Arslan Ali Rana