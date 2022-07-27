CRS vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy 2022, Match 13

The Cricket Stars (CRS) will take on Roma CC (RCC) in match 13 of the ECS T10 Italy on Wednesday at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome.

The last two matches of Roma Cricket Club were abandoned due to rain, so the team is still waiting for their turn to showcase their talent. The Cricket Stars, on the other hand, won one of their last two matches while their other two matches were also abandoned due to rain.

The Royal Roma CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Cricket Stars are a relatively better team. The Cricket Stars are expected to win this nail-biting match.

CRS vs RCC Probable Playing XI

CRS Playing XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

RCC Playing XI

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

Match Details

CRS vs RCC, ECS T10 Italy 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 100 runs. Team bowling first has a higher win percentage, so both teams will prefer to bowl after winning the toss.

CRS vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

P Ekneligoda and A Rehman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Naththandige and D Marage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Kalugamage is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and D Aththanayaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Cricket Stars vs Roma CC Dream11 prediction team

A Naththandige (RCC)

R Singh (CRS)

C Kalugamage (RCC)

Cricket Stars vs Roma CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Singh, R Singh, A Rehman, P Ekneligoda, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Marage, D Singh, S Singh, D Aththanayaka, H Khan

Captain: R Singh Vice Captain: A Naththandige

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Singh, N Ramzan, R Singh, A Rehman, P Ekneligoda, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Marage, S Singh, D Aththanayaka, H Khan

Captain: R Singh Vice Captain: C Kalugamage

